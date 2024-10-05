Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Lille vs Toulouse LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 16:00 BST
Comments
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien (REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Lille face Toulouse in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Lille vs Toulouse

Match ends, Lille 2, Toulouse 1.

5 October 2024 19:54

Lille vs Toulouse

Second Half ends, Lille 2, Toulouse 1.

5 October 2024 19:54

Lille vs Toulouse

Tiago Santos (Lille) is shown the yellow card.

5 October 2024 19:53

Lille vs Toulouse

Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Lille).

5 October 2024 19:52

Lille vs Toulouse

Frank Magri (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card.

5 October 2024 19:49

Lille vs Toulouse

Benjamin André (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 October 2024 19:49

Lille vs Toulouse

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

5 October 2024 19:49

Lille vs Toulouse

Delay in match because of an injury Jonathan David (Lille).

5 October 2024 19:48

Lille vs Toulouse

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

5 October 2024 19:47

Lille vs Toulouse

Foul by Jonathan David (Lille).

5 October 2024 19:46

