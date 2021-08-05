✕ Close Messi marks 400 goals

Lionel Messi’s departure at Barcelona has been confirmed by the club after both parties failed to agree on a new contract.

The Argentine has spent 17 seasons with the Blaugrana since turning professional and making his debut in 2004.

The 34-year-old has spent his entire legendary club career with the La Liga giants, becoming their all-time top scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances, while building a huge collection of medals, including 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and six Ballon d’Or awards.

A statement read: “Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”

Follow the latest updates on Messi’s future away from the Nou Camp with PSG and Manchester City emerging as the strongest contenders to sign the 34-year-old: