Inter Miami provide Lionel Messi injury update with US Open Cup final in doubt

Lionel Messi forced to leave field through injury alongside Jordi Alba in 4-0 win over Toronto

Sonia Twigg
Thursday 21 September 2023 11:54
Comments
Lionel Messi could miss a cup final for new club Inter Miami

(Getty Images)

Lionel Messi could miss the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo with injury.

The Argentinian star was forced to leave the field after just 37 minutes during Inter Miami’s clash with Toronto FC, which his side went on to win 4-0.

Messi did not take part in his national side’s match against Bolivia during the international break, with Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni saying the forward was not ready to play.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino said: “There is no chance they will be there on Sunday,” said Martino.

“I know we have a final to play [on Wednesday] but they won’t go near the pitch if they can’t play.”

Since Messi joined Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, they have not lost any of their 11 matches.

Messi and Jordi Alba, who used to play at Barcelona, also sustained an injury, and both are not expected to play against Orlando City on Sunday.

“The scans [Messi] had with the national team, they didn’t show any injury. We still saved him to be safe,” Martino said.

“We don’t think he has a muscular injury. That’s also from a conversation I just had with him.

“But we have to continue being careful. We’ll look at it the next few days.”

