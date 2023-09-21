Inter Miami provide Lionel Messi injury update with US Open Cup final in doubt

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lionel Messi could miss the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo with injury.

The Argentinian star was forced to leave the field after just 37 minutes during Inter Miami’s clash with Toronto FC, which his side went on to win 4-0.

Messi did not take part in his national side’s match against Bolivia during the international break, with Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni saying the forward was not ready to play.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino said: “There is no chance they will be there on Sunday,” said Martino.

“I know we have a final to play [on Wednesday] but they won’t go near the pitch if they can’t play.”

Since Messi joined Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, they have not lost any of their 11 matches.

Messi and Jordi Alba, who used to play at Barcelona, also sustained an injury, and both are not expected to play against Orlando City on Sunday.

“The scans [Messi] had with the national team, they didn’t show any injury. We still saved him to be safe,” Martino said.

“We don’t think he has a muscular injury. That’s also from a conversation I just had with him.

“But we have to continue being careful. We’ll look at it the next few days.”