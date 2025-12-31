Lisandro Martinez: Man United should not be dropping points at Old Trafford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Furious stand-in skipper Lisandro Martinez says Manchester United "can't miss points" like they did against rock-bottom Wolves.

The Red Devils came into the final fixture of a turbulent 2025 buoyed by the hard-fought Boxing Day win against Newcastle and as overwhelming favourites to beat the Premier League's strugglers.

United took the lead through Joshua Zirkzee's deflected strike but failed to take their chances, with Ladislav Krejci's header late in the first half proving enough to earn Wolves a 1-1 draw.

It was just their third point in 19 matches and ended an 11-match top-flight losing streak, with many of the Old Trafford faithful greeting the final whistle with boos.

Put to United defender Martinez that it felt like a disappointing point, he said: "100 per cent.

"100 per cent we are disappointed. We can't be in our stadium still drawing, losing points. We have to win.

"We have to win, win, win, win, and we want to be in the first places, competing against the best.

"This is the game that we can't miss points. Now we have to take it, we have to accept it and with this hunger we have to go for the next one."

Martinez again wore the captain's armband in place of Bruno Fernandes, who watched a second game from the directors' box as he recovers from a soft tissue injury.

United boss Ruben Amorim was coy when asked about the availability of injured players for Sunday's tough trip to Leeds, who are desperate to beat their rivals for the first time since 2010.

"I think you have two ways (to approach things)," Martinez told MUTV as attention turns to Elland Road.

"One is like making excuses, or one is taking it with a big personality and say 'guys, we are missing points, and now we have to go for the next one, and we have to show who we are'.

"We have to connect with ourselves as well. We have to do the simple things and getting the three points."

United end 2025 sixth in the Premier League and just two points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand, in the final guaranteed Champions League spot.

But it could have been so much better had they shown an edge in both boxes, which Leeds have displayed during a five-match unbeaten run that has seen Dominic Calvert-Lewin shine up front.

"It's about us," Martinez added. "It's about us. I don't like to think about other clubs.

"I think about us, what we can improve as a team every day, and today we have to learn from that."

PA