Lisandro Martinez: Manchester United reach £47m agreement with Ajax for Argentina defender
The 24-year-old is set to sign a five-year contract, subject to a medical, player terms being finalised and visa requirements
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ajax for the £47 million transfer of defender Lisandro Martinez.
The Argentina centre back will become new United manager Erik ten Hag’s third summer signing at Old Trafford, subject to a medical, and is set to sign a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.
Ajax confirmed in a statement that the deal includes another £8.5 million in potential add-ons for the 24-year-old international.
Ten Hag coached the defender at Ajax last season and Martinez follows Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen in joining the club this summer.
Manchester United said: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalised, and to UK visa requirements.”
Details of the agreement were announced by Ajax due to the Dutch club’s requirement to inform the Amsterdam stock exchange of transfer dealings.
As reported by The Independent’s Mark Critchley, United’s chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough travelled to Amsterdam last week to conduct and conclude negotiations.
Ajax were initially reluctant to lose their player of the year from last season’s Eredivise-winning campaign but Martinez was keen to reunite with Ten Hag.
Martinez predominantly played as a centre-half under Ten Hag since joining Ajax three years ago, but is also capable of being deployed as a holding midfielder.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies