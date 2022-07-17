Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ajax for the £47 million transfer of defender Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentina centre back will become new United manager Erik ten Hag’s third summer signing at Old Trafford, subject to a medical, and is set to sign a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.

Ajax confirmed in a statement that the deal includes another £8.5 million in potential add-ons for the 24-year-old international.

Ten Hag coached the defender at Ajax last season and Martinez follows Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen in joining the club this summer.

Manchester United said: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalised, and to UK visa requirements.”

Details of the agreement were announced by Ajax due to the Dutch club’s requirement to inform the Amsterdam stock exchange of transfer dealings.

As reported by The Independent’s Mark Critchley, United’s chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough travelled to Amsterdam last week to conduct and conclude negotiations.

Ajax were initially reluctant to lose their player of the year from last season’s Eredivise-winning campaign but Martinez was keen to reunite with Ten Hag.

Martinez predominantly played as a centre-half under Ten Hag since joining Ajax three years ago, but is also capable of being deployed as a holding midfielder.