Jurgen Klopp will be aiming to win back the Champions League and their campaign begins at home to AC Milan on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool did well to claw their way back up into the top four to secure top flight European football last season and they will want to make sure that hard work was worth it by claiming silverware.

The club last won the Champions League in 2019, their sixth time of winning, and they will want to take the trophy back from league rivals Chelsea.

They face a tough challenge in Milan in the group stage but being at home at Anfield will give them an extra spark in the match.

Here’s all you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Wednesday, 15 September at Anfield Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The fixture is available to watch on BT Sport 2 and subscribers can stream the game on the app and website.

If you’re not a BT customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Team news

For Liverpool, they will be without Harvey Elliott after he suffered a horror ankle injury in the Reds’ Premier League match against Leeds on Sunday. Roberto Firmino is also likely to miss out through injury.

For AC Milan, it’s uncertain whether Olivier Giroud will star after his time out with Covid. Tiemoue Bakayoko is an injury worry, while Rade Krunic will miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Florenzi, Diaz, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

Odds

Liverpool - 1/2

Draw - 7/2

AC Milan - 5/1

Prediction

It will be a close game, with both clubs being able to use the majority of their stars in the Champions League clash. But with the Reds at home they will have the slight edge to take this one at the death. Liverpool 2-1 AC Milan.