Jordan Henderson may have been benched against Leeds United on Sunday but he is set to feature in Liverpool’s Champions League match against AC Milan.

The clash, on Wednesday night, will see the captain return to the starting XI after 18-year-old Harvey Elliott sustained an ankle injury in the Premier League match.

He will be on the sidelines for a prolonged period and manager Jurgen Klopp was emotional post-match.

He told Sky Sports: “It is a bad injury. Ankle. I heard it was dislocated and we could put it back, he’s now in hospital,” he revealed. “He played an incredible game, an incredible player.

“Now he’s out. Do I want such a young boy to have this experience so early in his career? No.”

Liverpool will look to their strength in depth to cover Elliott’s absence and all the team news and more can be found below.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Wednesday, 15 September at Anfield Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The fixture is available to watch on BT Sport 2 and subscribers can stream the game on the app and website.

If you’re not a BT customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Team news

For Liverpool, they will be without Harvey Elliott after he suffered a horror ankle injury in the Reds’ Premier League match against Leeds on Sunday. Roberto Firmino is also likely to miss out through injury.

For AC Milan, it’s uncertain whether Olivier Giroud will star after his time out with Covid. Tiemoue Bakayoko is an injury worry, while Rade Krunic will miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Florenzi, Diaz, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

Odds

Liverpool - 1/2

Draw - 7/2

AC Milan - 5/1

Prediction

It will be a close game, with both clubs being able to use the majority of their stars in the Champions League clash. But with the Reds at home they will have the slight edge to take this one at the death. Liverpool 2-1 AC Milan.