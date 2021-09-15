AC Milan will play at Anfield for the first time ever in their Champions League group match against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The fact the Italian side hadn’t played at the home of Liverpool FC was something that surprised manager Stefano Pioli.

He told Milan Reports: “I didn’t know it honestly, I thought that over many years Milan had played there. The emotion will be strong, we enter a stadium that has always been famous for the passion and warmth of the fans.

“But later when you get there, what matters will be the pitch.”

The historic fixture will have fans to witness it and supporters can also want the match on TV.

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Wednesday, 15 September at Anfield Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The fixture is available to watch on BT Sport 2 and subscribers can stream the game on the app and website.

If you’re not a BT customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Team news

For Liverpool, they will be without Harvey Elliott after he suffered a horror ankle injury in the Reds’ Premier League match against Leeds on Sunday. Roberto Firmino is also likely to miss out through injury.

For AC Milan, it’s uncertain whether Olivier Giroud will star after his time out with Covid. Tiemoue Bakayoko is an injury worry, while Rade Krunic will miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Florenzi, Diaz, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

Odds

Liverpool - 1/2

Draw - 7/2

AC Milan - 5/1

Prediction

It will be a close game, with both clubs being able to use the majority of their stars in the Champions League clash. But with the Reds at home they will have the slight edge to take this one at the death. Liverpool 2-1 AC Milan.