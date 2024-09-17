Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Liverpool return to the Champions League after a season out of European football’s top club competition and head to Milan for a blockbuster clash on the opening night of the new campaign.

The Reds, who lost under new boss Arne Slot for the first time in a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, previously faced Milan in the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool dropped out of the Champions League in 2023 but finished third in the Premier League last season to qualify for the first campaign of the new competition format.

Liverpool also have games to come against the likes of Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen to come over the next eight gameweeks, but first head to the San Siro to take on a Milan side struggling for early season form.

New boss Paulo Fonseca picked up his first win of the Serie A campaign at the weekend - a 4-0 win over Venezia - but the Rossoneri had started the season with two draws and a defeat to Parma.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is AC Milan vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 17 September at the San Siro, Milan.

Is AC Milan vs Liverpool on TV?

AC Milan vs Liverpool will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which is available to access on smart TVs or using the Prime Video app. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

What is the team news?

Federico Chiesa could be involved in the Liverpool squad for the first time since his move from Juventus after he was left out against Nottingham Forest. The Italy international has been building up his fitness since arriving on deadline day. Arne Slot has not made too many changes in charge so far, but the likes of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones will be pushing for involvement. Harvey Elliott is out.

For Milan, Tammy Abraham scored in the 4-0 win over Venezia at the weekend and could keep his place ahead of Alvaro Morata. Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori are the other former Chelsea men who could feature against the Reds. Captain Davide Calabria and centre-back Malick Thiaw are both doubts, while Alessandro Florenzi is out, meaning that Emerson Royal continues at full-back,

Predicted line-ups

Milan: Maignan; Emerson, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Reijnders, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Morata, Leao

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

