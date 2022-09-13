✕ Close Liverpool fans do not need lessons in respecting Queen tributes, Jurgen Klopp says

Liverpool come into their second Champions League game of the season in terrible form having won just two of their seven competitive games this season. Last time out they were handsomely swept aside 4-1 at Napoli in a performance that failed to impress Jurgen Klopp.

Following that defeat Klopp suggested that the Reds need to re-invent themselves but they haven’t been able to play as the Premier League postponed last weekend’s fixtures as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, the likes of Diogo Jota or Thiago Alcantara could be called upon to strengthen Liverpool’s chances this evening with supporters expecting a much-improved showing after Liverpool’s dreadful start to the season.

Their opponents are Erevidisie champions Ajax who are looking to send a statement and make it a double British beating following their 4-0 victory over Rangers. The Dutch side have scored 25 goals in seven fixtures earning a sixth straight domestic win at the weekend. They are a team in form despite summer departures including winger Antony and manager Erik ten Hag who both joined Manchester United. The last time they met the Reds in the Champions League group stage was the 2020/21 season with Liverpool winning 1-0 home and away.

Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool welcome Ajax in the Champions League: