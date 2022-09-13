Liverpool vs Ajax LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Liverpool look to bounce back from Napoli defeat against Ajax in the Champions League
Liverpool come into their second Champions League game of the season in terrible form having won just two of their seven competitive games this season. Last time out they were handsomely swept aside 4-1 at Napoli in a performance that failed to impress Jurgen Klopp.
Following that defeat Klopp suggested that the Reds need to re-invent themselves but they haven’t been able to play as the Premier League postponed last weekend’s fixtures as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, the likes of Diogo Jota or Thiago Alcantara could be called upon to strengthen Liverpool’s chances this evening with supporters expecting a much-improved showing after Liverpool’s dreadful start to the season.
Their opponents are Erevidisie champions Ajax who are looking to send a statement and make it a double British beating following their 4-0 victory over Rangers. The Dutch side have scored 25 goals in seven fixtures earning a sixth straight domestic win at the weekend. They are a team in form despite summer departures including winger Antony and manager Erik ten Hag who both joined Manchester United. The last time they met the Reds in the Champions League group stage was the 2020/21 season with Liverpool winning 1-0 home and away.
Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool welcome Ajax in the Champions League:
Liverpool vs Ajax confirmed lineups
No alterations for Ajax from the side which beat Rangers a week ago.
AJX XI: Pasveer, Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind, Alvarez, Taylor, Berghuis, Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn
Liverpool vs Ajax confirmed lineups
Four changes for Liverpool tonight after the horror show of last week as Thiago, Matip, Jota and Tsimikas all come into the XI.
LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Jota
‘It was the worst game we played’: Liverpool plot a way back after their lowest low
Even when a deserted Villa Park featured a surreal scoreline, when Liverpool conceded seven goals in a game for the first time since 1963, Jurgen Klopp had moments where he saw glimpses of his team. He did in 2020’s 7-2 thrashing by Aston Villa, just as he had in 387 other matches as Liverpool manager.
Until they went to Naples last week. “In this particular game, nothing,” Klopp said. Everything – their defending, their pressing game, their cohesion and organisation – broke down completely. Liverpool lost 4-1 and, as Klopp said: “We could have conceded more, which is crazy.”
An impromptu break, caused by non-footballing factors, has given Liverpool more time to stage an inquest into their ineptitude. Klopp has played back the tape of the evisceration in Italy, time and again. It is his video nasty. “A real horror show,” he said. It has stood out for all the wrong reasons. “It was the worst game we played since I came here.”
There was no equivocation, no doubt about it. There have been a few spectacular setbacks in Klopp’s time, but each has been accompanied by mitigating factors or moments when Liverpool resembled themselves. Not this one. There were symbolic moments, beyond the goals and the goal-line clearance, the two penalties they conceded, the time Napoli opened them up with barely 40 seconds gone. “When James Milner arrives late for challenges, you know something is wrong,” Klopp said. The paragon of reliability proved unreliable. The mentality monsters caved in.
Liverpool plot a way back after their lowest low
Liverpool vs Ajax: Reds plot a way back after their lowest low
Total football to total overhaul but Ajax remain remarkably strong
If the supposed continuity club began by veering towards crisis, the side stripped of its manager and key players in defence, midfield and attack have flourished. Group A of the Champions League may have started by confounding received wisdom in football. Maybe, though, that is simply the Ajax way.
“They are in a massive rebuild but doing a really good job,” said Jurgen Klopp. His Liverpool, Champions League finalists three months ago, started off their continental campaign by getting thrashed 4-1 by Napoli. By contrast, Ajax kicked off with a 4-0 demolition of Rangers. They have 28 goals in their last seven games, five consecutive clean sheets and a winning run that is not simply a case of innate superiority in the Eredivisie. They arrive at Anfield on Tuesday night in almost illogically good shape.
If Ajax’s influence is found everywhere from Camp Nou to Old Trafford, they may be Europe’s most successful feeder club now. It represents a decline in status from the early 1970s, when they were the nonpareils but perhaps, having left an imprint on others, they can benefit from their vast diaspora and alumni network.
Rich Jolly breaks down another summer rebuild from Ajax:
Total football to total overhaul but Ajax remain remarkably strong
The Dutch champions lost their manager and a slew of key players over the summer but have emerged in almost illogically good shape
Jurgen Klopp expecting Liverpool reaction after ‘horror show’ in ‘worst game’ of his tenure
Jurgen Klopp said that the video of Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat to Napoli was a “real horror show” as he declared it was the worst performance in his seven-year reign at Anfield.
Klopp has watched the game back plenty of times and held meetings with his players as part of his inquest before he tries to get Liverpool back on track against Ajax on Tuesday night.
He concluded that eight of his team were poor in Italy and the other three were merely average as he said their defensive difficulties were at the root of their problems.
“I watched the game back plenty of times and it was a real horror show,” he said. “We showed the boys the situations. They knew but seeing it again made it really obvious.
“It was the worst game we played since I came here. In other games, [the 2020 7-2 defeat at] Villa away, there were always glimpses of us. In this particular game, nothing.
“Pretty much eight of the 11 were below their level and the other three were not top level, just their usual game. You saw all individual problems as a game. You have to follow a common idea again and everything we did since I was here is based on a really solid if not nearly perfect defending. That is where it all starts and that is what we have to work on. We all have to realise it starts with defending.”
Ajax coach hopes to take tips from former boss Erik ten Hag against Liverpool
Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder expects his side to encounter a storm against Liverpool at Anfield but hopes he can take some tips from former boss Erik ten Hag to help his side cope.
Last week Jurgen Klopp’s side were humiliated 4-1 by Napoli in their Champions League Group A opener, a match the Reds manager described as the worst performance of his tenure.
With last weekend’s Premier League matches postponed after the death of the Queen, the players have been waiting almost a week for competitive action and Schreuder expects a response in front of their own fans.
“Yeah, we expect to go into a storm. We are also good. We try and play our own game,” he said.
“You have to have courage and tomorrow, if we can do that, we have a chance. If you don’t have it it is going to be difficult, especially one on one.”
Ajax coach hopes to take tips from former boss Erik ten Hag against Liverpool
Alfred Schreuder is expecting a backlash from the Reds after they were humiliated 4-1 by Napoli in their Group A opener
Klopp expects Liverpool fans to respect tribute to the queen
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said he expects the team’s fans to show “the right respect” if UEFA accepts a request by the club for a minute’s silence to be held before the Champions League match against Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.
Liverpool supporters booed the national anthem — which was formerly “God Save the Queen” — when it was played ahead of the FA Cup final in May and the Community Shield in July because of what is perceived to be a long-held opposition toward the establishment.
There have been periods of silence before sporting fixtures and events around the country since the death of the queen at the age of 96 on Thursday.
Klopp said it would be “the right thing to do” for Liverpool to make the tribute and referred to how his club’s fans conducted themselves during a Premier League match against fierce rival Manchester United in April, which took place a day after the death of one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s new-born twins.
There was a show of support from both teams’ fans for Ronaldo, with Liverpool’s supporters making a brief rendition of their club anthem — “You’ll Never Walk Alone” — amid applause around Anfield.
Klopp expects Liverpool fans to respect tribute to the queen
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says he expects the team’s fans to show “the right respect” if UEFA accepts a request by the club for a minute’s silence to be held before the Champions League match against Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
Andy Robertson to miss ‘at least’ three weeks through injury including Scotland games
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has suffered a knee injury which is set to keep the Scotland captain out for “at least” the next three weeks.
Speaking ahead of the midweek Champions League fixture against Ajax, the Reds’ boss acknowledged that Liverpool had to significantly improve on their recent form, particularly last week’s thrashing by Napoli.
However, that will be made somewhat more difficult by the ongoing number of injuries in the squad, with Robertson now added to that list after Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara returned in Naples.
“He’s [Robertson] out for at least until after the international break,” Klopp told reporters.
“Curtis [Jones] is not available, Fabio Carvalho trained yesterday normally and will be available.”
That absence means Robertson will miss not only the Ajax game but also the Premier League games against Chelsea and, potentially, Brighton after the two-week international break.
Andy Robertson to miss 'at least' three weeks through injury including Scotland games
Kostas Tsimikas is set for a run in the side at left-back
Is Liverpool vs Ajax on TV tonight?
Ajax will look to put down a big statement on Tuesday night and make it a double British beating when they head to Anfield to face Liverpool.
The Dutch side beat Rangers with ease on matchday 1, Mohammed Kudus among those who were in fantastic form, before following that up with a sixth straight Eredivisie win at the weekend - they are a team in form despite summer departures including winger Antony and manager Erik ten Hag.
At the other end of the scale, Liverpool have been left to lick their wounds after a Champions Leaguehumbling by Napoli last time out, with all domestic games called off at the weekend as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.
The reinvention of the Reds, as Jurgen Klopp has suggested needs to happen, therefore begins here and supporters will be expecting a much-improved showing after a dreadful start to the season.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
Is Liverpool vs Ajax on TV tonight?
Kick-off time, channel, odds and all you need to know as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to bounce back after defeat to Napoli
