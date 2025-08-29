Arne Slot provides Liverpool transfer update amid Alexander Isak saga
Liverpool could yet launch another move for the wantaway Newcastle striker
Arne Slot said Liverpool will try to strengthen their squad at the end of the transfer window if the price is right and the player they want is available.
Liverpool had a £110m bid for Alexander Isak rejected at the start of August and the Sweden forward has been on strike at Newcastle as he has looked to secure a move away.
After failing in offers for a host of strikers this summer, Newcastle agreed a £65m fee with VfB Stuttgart for the Germany international Nick Woltemade, which could make it more likely they would change tack and be willing to sell Isak.
“Newcastle, if it’s true, and I have no reason to not believe what you are saying, are about to sign a new No 9,” said Slot. “That’s very nice for Eddie [Howe] as Anthony Gordon is suspended and [Alexander] Isak has not been training with the team, so it’s nice to have a new No 9.”
Liverpool are also interested in England centre-back Marc Guehi and entered talks with Crystal Palace earlier in the month, but without managing to agree a fee.
But while Slot has four senior centre-backs following the arrival of Giovanni Leoni from Parma, he has said he is short of attackers.
However, Rio Ngumoha came off the bench to score a winner at Newcastle, after Federico Chiesa, another replacement, got a crucial goal against Bournemouth.
And Slot added: “I think I said after Monday, I could make a make a sub to impact the game. As always we try to sign players to help us but there are no reasons to think after two games we need more. We will always try to strengthen if it’s the right player at the right price. There are only a few days so let’s see. And there are only three or four days to go now, so let's see if we do something.”
Slot hopes Conor Bradley will be fit to start against Arsenal on Sunday if required after beginning at Newcastle without a specialist right-back, with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai deputising as Jeremie Frimpong was injured.
Alexis Mac Allister, who missed the 3-2 win at St James’ Park, could also be available to give Slot a selection dilemma, while he allayed fears about captain Virgil van Dijk.
He said: “The positive is that Conor Bradley, [who] only had one or two training sessions before the Newcastle game and he has trained all this week. There are two days to go. Alexis has started training too. I don’t think we had any injuries coming out of the game. And Virgil is also okay.”
