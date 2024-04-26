Arne Slot to become next Liverpool manager after Feyenoord deal agreed

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Arne Slot is set to become Liverpool’s next manager after they verbally agreed a compensation deal with Feyenoord for the Dutchman.

The 45-year-old, who won the Eredivisie last season and the Dutch Cup earlier this month, emerged as Liverpool’s first choice, with Jurgen Klopp giving his blessing to the appointment by praising Slot earlier on Friday.

Liverpool had entered into negotiations with Feyenoord this week as Slot, who signed a three-year contract extension last summer when he chose not to move to Tottenham, had a deal until 2026 in Rotterdam.

Slot had said on Thursday that he wanted to move to Anfield and believed he would be allowed to leave Feyenoord, stating: “It's no secret I want to go to Liverpool. Now I am waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement. I am confident that will happen."

And Klopp added the following day: “I like a lot about it, if he is the one, he wants to take the job. He is desperate [to take it] and excited. I like the way his team play football. All the things I hear about him as a guy, [he is] a good guy.

“Good coach, good guy. I am looking forward for the club if he is the solution or the man. I’m more than happy. It’s not up to me to judge these things but it all sounds really good to me. It is the best job in the world, best club in the world, best job in the world.”

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue for Slot, who previously managed Cambuur and AZ Alkmaar and will become Liverpool’s first Dutch manager.

Liverpool have targeted Arne Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield ( Getty Images )

Liverpool turned to Slot after the early frontrunner to replace Klopp, their former midfielder Xabi Alonso, decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another year.

Fenway Sports Group’s new CEO of football, Michael Edwards, and the incoming sporting director, Richard Hughes, opted for Slot after considering the credentials of several other candidates, including Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim.

Klopp, who announced his departure in January, was not involved in the process to find his successor and has four games left in his reign.