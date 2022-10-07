Jurgen Klopp reveals plan to make Liverpool more ‘unpredictable’
Klopp deployed a 4-4-2 in the midweek win over Rangers
Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool’s change of formation is because they need to become more “unpredictable” to cause more problems for opponents.
After playing 4-3-3 for the vast majority of his reign, Klopp switched to field four forwards in a shape both he and Trent Alexander-Arnold described as 4-4-2 in the midweek win over Rangers.
The German faces a decision whether to recall Fabinho and revert to a more familiar shape when Liverpool visit league leaders Arsenal on Sunday but believes his ability to alternate between systems could make it more difficult for managers like Mikel Arteta to second-guess Liverpool.
Klopp said: “It is much more important for us that we become unpredictable again and we need different formations for that.
“We don’t want to make it more complicated but there are different formations available for us and we have to choose the right one for the opponent. If you prepare for us, I think you just have to think two or three times.”
Klopp praised Arteta for Arsenal’s excellence this season: “All my respect, wow: really really good job,” he said. “It is like this when you need some time, nobody wants to give you time and maybe not all of us deserve time. He has a young, exciting team doing really well.”
Andy Robertson will miss the trip to Arsenal but could be in contention for a return against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Curtis Jones is closer to making a comeback than Robertson, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain further away.
