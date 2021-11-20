Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow live updates from Anfield in a key match in the title race and battle for a top four finish
Liverpool welcome Arsenal in the evening kick-off in the Premier League in what promises to be one of the games of the weekend following the international break.
Jurgen Klopp will be determined to inspire the Reds back to winning ways after defeat at high-flying West Ham, which leaves them four points off the pace in the title race behind leaders Chelsea. The Gunners appear to have turned a corner under Mikel Arteta with Emile Smith Rowe, who starred for England on debut during the international break, one of the key men, including a winning goal last time out to edge past Watford 1-0.
With Roberto Firmino still out injured, Klopp faces a tough task to balance rotation with Porto coming up in the Champions League, while Arsenal can show their mettle in a tricky away game to prove their progress under Arteta.
Meanwhile, Klopp has grown irritated at questions surrounding his future, with Steven Gerrard taking up the Aston Villa job and tipped to replace the German when his contract expires: “I don’t have to think about these type of things at the moment because we are in the middle of this season - that is what we are focused on. I didn’t think about it, don’t think about, it’s all fine as it is. It’s over when it is over - but it is far away from being over.”
Follow live goal and score updates and build-up from Anfield following the conclusion of Watford vs Man United, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns
GOAL! Newcastle 2 - 3 Brentford⚽️
61 mins: Over at St. James’ Park Brentford substitute Frank Onyeka takes a shot that deflects off Ciaran Clark and nestles in the back of the net. It’s unlucky for Newcastle, they can’t afford to lose this one.
Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd
64 mins: N’Koulou is taken off for Watford with Troost-Ekong replacing him. N’Koulou looks to have picked up an injury and limps off before Louza takes the free kick. He drills it low at the wall but it’s blocked and cleared by Man Utd.
Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd
61 mins: Watford try to wrestle some control back from Man Utd as Kiko Femenia drives down the right wing and swings a cross into the box but boots the ball straight out of play.
Sarr then presses up against Maguire who gets on the wrong side of the attacker. He sticks out a leg and brings Sarr down just outside the box, going in the book for his challenge.
Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd
58 mins: Save! Donny van de Beek slips a nice pass into the box for Cristiano Ronaldo who slips just as he strikes one at goal. Ben Foster sticks out a right arm and delfects the ball over the goal denying Manchester United an equaliser.
GOAL! Wolves 1 - 0 West Ham ⚽️
58 mins: Wolves have finally broken the deadlock at Molineux. Raul Jimenez has the goal and it’s a deserved one for the home side who have caused the Hammers problems all game. David Moyes men need to win this game in order to move up to second place. Can they find an equaliser?
GOAL! Burnley 3 - 3 Crystal Palace ⚽️
54 mins: Back at Turf Moor Maxwel Cornet has drawn Burnley back level. This has been a topsy-turvy game and could go either way yet.
Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd
52 mins: It stands! The check is over and Manchester United get one back with the substitute’s goal counting. We’ve got a game on at Vicarage Road now.
GOAL! Watford 2 - 1 Man Utd (Van de Beek, 50’) ⚽️
50 mins: Have United got one back? Donny van de Beek has found the back of the net but will it stand? There’s a check for offside but for now it’s been given.
A cross to the far left-hand post from Jadon Sancho picks out Cristiano Ronaldo in the box and he cushions a header across goal to Donny van de Beek who heads home from inside the xi-yard box.
Watford 2 - 0 Man Utd
48 mins: Van de Beek gets stuck in straight away tussling with King and winning the ball for United much to the delight of the away fans who have been clamouring for his inclusion in the team.
United can’t get free though as Watford press them high up the pitch and win back the ball.
Second half: Watford 2 - 0 Man Utd
Kick off: We’re back underway at Vicarage Road. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for reinforcements, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek are on in place of Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford.
