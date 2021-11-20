Liverpool look to return to winning ways against a resurgent Arsenal (PA) (PA Archive)

Liverpool welcome Arsenal in the evening kick-off in the Premier League in what promises to be one of the games of the weekend following the international break.

Jurgen Klopp will be determined to inspire the Reds back to winning ways after defeat at high-flying West Ham, which leaves them four points off the pace in the title race behind leaders Chelsea. The Gunners appear to have turned a corner under Mikel Arteta with Emile Smith Rowe, who starred for England on debut during the international break, one of the key men, including a winning goal last time out to edge past Watford 1-0.

With Roberto Firmino still out injured, Klopp faces a tough task to balance rotation with Porto coming up in the Champions League, while Arsenal can show their mettle in a tricky away game to prove their progress under Arteta.

Meanwhile, Klopp has grown irritated at questions surrounding his future, with Steven Gerrard taking up the Aston Villa job and tipped to replace the German when his contract expires: “I don’t have to think about these type of things at the moment because we are in the middle of this season - that is what we are focused on. I didn’t think about it, don’t think about, it’s all fine as it is. It’s over when it is over - but it is far away from being over.”

