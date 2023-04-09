Jump to content

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news, line-ups as Mo Salah and Bukayo Saka start crunch Premier League clash

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will try to re-establish an eight-point cushion over Man City atop the Premier League

Luke Baker
Sunday 09 April 2023 15:49
Mikel Arteta calls for Arsenal to keep a lid on their emotions at Anfield

The latest test of Arsenal’s title credentials in the Premier League sees them head to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have habitually been far and away the superior side in recent seasons, both in head-to-head encounters and in terms of chasing silverware, but it’s a total reversal this time around with the Gunners fighting for honours and the Reds miles off the pace.

A draw in midweek made it four without a win for Liverpool, including defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, and Klopp rang the changes in the Reds’ lineup for that game with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold left out of the team. They sit eighth in the table, now 13 points off the top four after yesterday’s results.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have won six in a row to stay sustain a cushion over Man City at the top - but there’s still little room for error if they want to end a near-two-decade wait to be crowned champions, as Pep Guardiola’s men moved back within five points by thumping Southampton earlier in the weekend.

Follow all the action from Anfield with our live blog, below:

Liverpool vs Arsenal team news

Jurgen Klopp clearly feels his point has been made after dropping a number of his ‘untouchables’ in the midweek draw with Chelsea. The likes of Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all recalled to start today.

For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka is completely over the illness that saw him only used from the bench last weekend, so he comes into the starting XI for Leandro Trossard

Luke Baker9 April 2023 15:45
Liverpool vs Arsenal team news

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Jones, Fabinho; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Luke Baker9 April 2023 15:38
Liverpool vs Arsenal team news

Luke Baker9 April 2023 15:33
Mikel Arteta preparing Arsenal for ‘jungle’ of Anfield

Mikel Arteta is preparing his Arsenal title hunters for the “jungle” of Anfield as they look to end an 11-year wait for a Premier League win at Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners head into the game five points clear at the top, after second-placed Manchester City‘s win over Southampton yesterday, but have a woeful recent history on the red half of Merseyside.

Arteta attempted to prepare his players for the atmosphere at Liverpool last season by putting a sound system around the training pitch to pump out ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

It was made famous in the ‘All or Nothing’ documentary as one of several unique ways the Spaniard approached team-talks, some of which saw him ridiculed.

The quirky preparation for the trip to Anfield backfired as he saw his side thrashed 4-0 but he continues to defend his out-of-the-box thinking.

Luke Baker9 April 2023 15:29
Liverpool vs Arsenal

It promises to be a monumental clash at Anfield this afternoon in a game that Arsenal and Liverpool both need to win.

The Gunners are looking to stay in control of the title race and re-establish an eight-point gap after Man City’s win yesterday. Meanwhile, Liverpool’s slim top-four hopes will be all but over if they don’t win, as they currently trail Man Utd in fourth by 13 points...

It should be a fascinating encounter.

Luke Baker9 April 2023 15:26
Liverpool vs Arsenal

Follow build-up to kick-off, team news and latest updates as Liverpool take on leaders Arsenal in the Premier League.

Lawrence Ostlere9 April 2023 15:05

