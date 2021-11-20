Liverpool FC entertain Arsenal in the late game in the Premier League on Saturday in pursuit of three points to rally after a disappointing defeat to West Ham last time out.

The Reds slipped to fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Chelsea, while the Gunners are now nine without defeat in the league and just two points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side in fifth.

Emile Smith Rowe’s fine form has been the spark that Mikel Arteta has craved, hitting the winner in a tight game against Watford before the break.

Liverpool have won five straight at home against the Gunners and will need three points to keep pace with title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City as an intense festive period approaches.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is the match and what time does it start?

The match at Anfield is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday November 20 2021

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels.

A live stream is available for Sky subscribers through the Sky Go online player or app.

What is the team news?

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is doubtful after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty with Scotland.

Jurgen Klopp will turn to Kostas Tsimikas if the Scot is unable to start. Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane should overcome injury scares after training on Tuesday, but Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are all set to remain on the sidelines.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trained on Wednesday to hand the Gunners a boost. The striker had missed Gabon’s match against Egypt and returned to London but looks to have shaken off any lingering issues.

Thomas Partey missed out on international duty with Ghana due to injury and could remain sidelined here, but Kieran Tierney now looks primed to start after two appearances for the Tartan Army during the international break and that means Nuno Tavares could drop out of the line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Saka, Thomas, Lokonga, Smith Rowe; Lacazette; Aubameyang

Odds

Liverpool - 4/9

Draw - 7/2

Arsenal - 11/2