Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action as Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield
Follow all the action as Liverpool host Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.
The match marks the return of Steven Gerrard to Anfield, where he will be guaranteed a raucous reception from the Kop. However, a club legend could very well be a thorn in Liverpool’s side, with Villa in resurgent form since Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith. Villa have won three out of four games since the 41-year-old took charge, with their only defeat coming against leaders Manchester City.
Liverpool have been in terrific form, though, and trail City by just one point in the title race. They were made to work extremely hard last weekend but Divock Origi’s last-gasp winner eventually ensured the Reds of all three points against Wolves and, with top spot already sealed in their Champions League group, a heavily rotated starting eleven still managed to defeat AC Milan on Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp made sure to hail Gerrard’s progress as a manager in the build-up to what will be an emotional homecoming and said he is certain the former club captain will one day lead Liverpool from the dugout too. Follow all the latest updates below after the end of Man City vs Wolves:
Man City 1 - 0 Wolves
90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play at the end of this game. Joao Cancelo gets forward on the overlap and slides the ball to Sterling. He pulls it back into the middle of the box where Foden hits a first time shot from the edge of the six-yard only to be denied by a body block from Max Kilman!
Man City 1 - 0 Wolves
88 mins: Save! De Bruyne swings a pass out to Zinchenko on the left wing. He dinks the ball into the box and picks out Foden who brings the ball down and takes a left-footed shot on the turn. He strikes it well but Jose Sa gets two hands to the effort and parries it away for Wolves.
Man City 1 - 0 Wolves
86 mins: Bruno Lage hasn’t given this match up yet. Daniel Podence comes on to replace Leander Dendoncker for the final few minutes. Wolves just need one chance to steal a point from this one but Manchester City are managing the game well.
Man City 1 - 0 Wolves
83 mins: Francisco Trincao comes on for Wolves replacing Ruben Neves. Hwang Hee-Chan receives the ball and dribbles it up the pitch before drawing Joao Cancelo into a foul but the Wolves free kick comes to nothing for the visitors.
Man City 1 - 0 Wolves
81 mins: Save! Zinchenko carries the ball down the left side for City and passes it into De Bruyne. He threads a pass into the left side of the box where Jesus runs onto it and drives a shot towards the near post. Sa has the post covered and sticks out a right hand to palm the ball behind for a corner.
Man City 1 - 0 Wolves
78 mins: If Manchester City can hold onto this lead they’ll take a four point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. It’ll also be their sixth consecutive Premier League victory.
Leander Dendoncker goes in the ball for a lunging tackle on Rodri in Wolves’s final third.
Man City 1 - 0 Wolves
75 mins: Jack Grealish’s day is done and Kevin De Bruyne gets a run out for Manchester City. That’s not a bad change to make is it?
That penalty was Raheem Sterling’s 100th goal in the Premier League. Sterling is the 32nd player to reach this total in the competition, and the eighth-youngest at 27 years and 3 days.
Man City 1 - 0 Wolves
72 mins: Grealish has a shot blocked from inside the area but the ball bounces into the path of Bernardo. He shoots and forces a sharp save out of Jose Sa from close range. The ball rolls behind and City win another corner that Wolves manage to scramble clear.
Man City 1 - 0 Wolves
69 mins: Hwang Hee-Chan has been brought on by Bruno Lage replacing Adama Traore to lead the line for Wolves on the counter-attack.
Chance! Bernardo Silva sends the ball up to Sterling on the right wing and he fires an early cross into the box. Gabriel Jesus misses the ball but it bounces up for Jack Grealish who pokes it over the crossbar!
Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Line-ups
Coming up at 3pm, Liverpool host Aston Villa. Here’s a look at both teams:
Liverpool XI:
Aston Villa XI:
