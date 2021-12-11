Liveupdated1639232713

Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow all the action as Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield

Michael Jones
Saturday 11 December 2021 14:25
Comments
'Gerrard will definitely manage Liverpool' Klopp on Stevie's return to Anfield

Follow all the action as Liverpool host Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.

The match marks the return of Steven Gerrard to Anfield, where he will be guaranteed a raucous reception from the Kop. However, a club legend could very well be a thorn in Liverpool’s side, with Villa in resurgent form since Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith. Villa have won three out of four games since the 41-year-old took charge, with their only defeat coming against leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool have been in terrific form, though, and trail City by just one point in the title race. They were made to work extremely hard last weekend but Divock Origi’s last-gasp winner eventually ensured the Reds of all three points against Wolves and, with top spot already sealed in their Champions League group, a heavily rotated starting eleven still managed to defeat AC Milan on Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp made sure to hail Gerrard’s progress as a manager in the build-up to what will be an emotional homecoming and said he is certain the former club captain will one day lead Liverpool from the dugout too. Follow all the latest updates below after the end of Man City vs Wolves:

Recommended

1639232713

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play at the end of this game. Joao Cancelo gets forward on the overlap and slides the ball to Sterling. He pulls it back into the middle of the box where Foden hits a first time shot from the edge of the six-yard only to be denied by a body block from Max Kilman!

Michael Jones11 December 2021 14:25
1639232576

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

88 mins: Save! De Bruyne swings a pass out to Zinchenko on the left wing. He dinks the ball into the box and picks out Foden who brings the ball down and takes a left-footed shot on the turn. He strikes it well but Jose Sa gets two hands to the effort and parries it away for Wolves.

Michael Jones11 December 2021 14:22
1639232393

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

86 mins: Bruno Lage hasn’t given this match up yet. Daniel Podence comes on to replace Leander Dendoncker for the final few minutes. Wolves just need one chance to steal a point from this one but Manchester City are managing the game well.

Michael Jones11 December 2021 14:19
1639232182

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

83 mins: Francisco Trincao comes on for Wolves replacing Ruben Neves. Hwang Hee-Chan receives the ball and dribbles it up the pitch before drawing Joao Cancelo into a foul but the Wolves free kick comes to nothing for the visitors.

Michael Jones11 December 2021 14:16
1639232086

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

81 mins: Save! Zinchenko carries the ball down the left side for City and passes it into De Bruyne. He threads a pass into the left side of the box where Jesus runs onto it and drives a shot towards the near post. Sa has the post covered and sticks out a right hand to palm the ball behind for a corner.

Michael Jones11 December 2021 14:14
1639231933

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

78 mins: If Manchester City can hold onto this lead they’ll take a four point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. It’ll also be their sixth consecutive Premier League victory.

Leander Dendoncker goes in the ball for a lunging tackle on Rodri in Wolves’s final third.

Michael Jones11 December 2021 14:12
1639231786

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

75 mins: Jack Grealish’s day is done and Kevin De Bruyne gets a run out for Manchester City. That’s not a bad change to make is it?

That penalty was Raheem Sterling’s 100th goal in the Premier League. Sterling is the 32nd player to reach this total in the competition, and the eighth-youngest at 27 years and 3 days.

(Getty Images)
Michael Jones11 December 2021 14:09
1639231582

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

72 mins: Grealish has a shot blocked from inside the area but the ball bounces into the path of Bernardo. He shoots and forces a sharp save out of Jose Sa from close range. The ball rolls behind and City win another corner that Wolves manage to scramble clear.

Michael Jones11 December 2021 14:06
1639231482

Man City 1 - 0 Wolves

69 mins: Hwang Hee-Chan has been brought on by Bruno Lage replacing Adama Traore to lead the line for Wolves on the counter-attack.

Chance! Bernardo Silva sends the ball up to Sterling on the right wing and he fires an early cross into the box. Gabriel Jesus misses the ball but it bounces up for Jack Grealish who pokes it over the crossbar!

Michael Jones11 December 2021 14:04
1639231325

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Line-ups

Coming up at 3pm, Liverpool host Aston Villa. Here’s a look at both teams:

Liverpool XI:

Aston Villa XI:

Michael Jones11 December 2021 14:02

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in