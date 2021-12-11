✕ Close 'Gerrard will definitely manage Liverpool' Klopp on Stevie's return to Anfield

Follow all the action as Liverpool host Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.

The match marks the return of Steven Gerrard to Anfield, where he will be guaranteed a raucous reception from the Kop. However, a club legend could very well be a thorn in Liverpool’s side, with Villa in resurgent form since Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith. Villa have won three out of four games since the 41-year-old took charge, with their only defeat coming against leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool have been in terrific form, though, and trail City by just one point in the title race. They were made to work extremely hard last weekend but Divock Origi’s last-gasp winner eventually ensured the Reds of all three points against Wolves and, with top spot already sealed in their Champions League group, a heavily rotated starting eleven still managed to defeat AC Milan on Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp made sure to hail Gerrard’s progress as a manager in the build-up to what will be an emotional homecoming and said he is certain the former club captain will one day lead Liverpool from the dugout too. Follow all the latest updates below after the end of Man City vs Wolves: