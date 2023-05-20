A mural celebrating Roberto Firmino outside Anfield (Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

Roberto Firmino and James Milner, two of Liverpool’s departing quartet, were named on the bench for their final match at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp picked an unchanged side to face Aston Villa. Midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, who are also leaving when their contracts expire next month, were not in the squad.

Villa made three changes with former Everton left-back Lucas Digne, Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara coming in for Alex Moreno, Ashley Young and Emi Buendia.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: