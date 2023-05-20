Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Anfield
Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.
Roberto Firmino and James Milner, two of Liverpool’s departing quartet, were named on the bench for their final match at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp picked an unchanged side to face Aston Villa. Midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, who are also leaving when their contracts expire next month, were not in the squad.
Villa made three changes with former Everton left-back Lucas Digne, Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara coming in for Alex Moreno, Ashley Young and Emi Buendia.
A Villa corner helps the visitors get the momentum back in this match, but Liverpool ably defend their lines after they opt to play it short.
Watkins needs prolonged attention from the doctors, but is eventually cleared to continue and the game restarts.
A Liverpool free-kick deep on the left wing is spun into the box, and ends with a clash of heads between Van Dijk and Watkins. Both are attended to by medics.
There's a lively bite already to this match. Tottenham's slip-up earlier today means Villa will go seventh with a draw, and edge closer to Europe. They'll want this.
Diaz offers an early opportunity as he brings down a long ball near the edge of the box. The linesman's flag goes up however, and rightfully cites him for offside.
We are underway in this Premier League clash between Liverpool and Aston Villa!
The teams are out and we are moments away from kick-off.
