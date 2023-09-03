Why isn’t Liverpool vs Aston Villa live on TV?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Both Liverpool and Aston Villa had a busy summer on the whole, with Jurgen Klopp and Unai Emery both making significant additions to their squads during the transfer window.

The last of those arrived at Anfield on deadline day as Ryan Gravenberch signed from Bayern Munich, completing an overhaul this summer following exits of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner, among others. The Reds have started the season with two wins and a draw, with a very late turnaround at Newcastle last time out coming courtesy of two Darwin Nunez goals off the bench.

Meanwhile for Villa, the signing of Moussa Diaby adds some real star quality to their attacking ranks, while defeat to Newcastle at the start of the season has been followed up by wins over Everton and Burnley.

The two clubs clash at Anfield ahead of the international break both harbouring ambitions to perform notably better than last term.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match; get the latest football and Premier League odds this weekend here.

When is Liverpool vs Aston Villa?

The Reds face the Villians at Anfield on Sunday 3 September, with the match set for a 2pm BST kick-off.

Is the match being shown live on TV?

This game isn’t set for live broadcast in the UK with any TV channel or live stream service. The fixture was not one selected for TV viewers by Sky or TNT and has only had the match kick-off day switched due to Aston Villa’s midweek involvement in their Europa League qualifier, as they beat Hibs to seal their place in the group stage – where Liverpool will also play this season. Both teams found out their opponents in the group stage draw.

Team news

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is suspended after being sent off against Newcastle. Thiago Alcantara had a setback so remains out injured, while Ibou Konate is also sidelined until after the international break. Curtis Jones is back in training but probably won’t feature much yet. It leaves Jurgen Klopp likely turning to Joe Gomez and Joel Matip at centre-back, though the latter also had a fitness issue last week. Darwin Nunez will hope to displace Cody Gakpo up front after his match-winning brace in the previous match.

Villa have a long list of long-term injury worries, including Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Alex Moreno. Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey and goalkeeper Emi Martinez have also been injured, though the latter may make it back for this match. Emery has usually fielded a narrow 4-4-2 system but switched to a back three for the win at Burnley and could stay that way here.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

AVL - Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins

Odds

Liverpool 8/13

Draw 16/5

Villa 7/2

Prediction

An end-to-end game of attack which the hosts end up winning through greater brute force and options. Liverpool 3-2 Aston Villa.