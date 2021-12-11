Liverpool host Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.

The match will, of course, be dominated by Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield. The Liverpool legend has enjoyed a strong start to his tenure at Villa, with three wins out of four top-flight matches so far.

Ezri Konsa scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Leicester last time out but Liverpool will inevitably present a far trickier test.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in terrific form this season and trail leaders Manchester City by just one point in the title race. The Reds relied on a last-gasp winner from Divock Origi against Wolves last weekend and defeated AC Milan in their final Champions League group game, despite Klopp taking the chance to heavily rotate his starting XI.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 11 December at Anfield.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcast live on television in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time as well as on Match of the Day in the evening.

What is the team news?

Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Nat Philipps have all been ruled out due to injury.

Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore will miss out for Villa. Danny Ings and Matt Targett should be available again while Morgan Sanson faces a late fitness test.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Nakamba, Luiz; Ramsey, Buendia; Watkins

Odds

Liverpool - 1/5

Draw - 11/2

Aston Villa - 12/1

Prediction

Villa have been in fine form since Gerrard’s arrival, but a Liverpool side in such imperious form should eventually come out victorious in what will be an emotional homecoming for the fans at Anfield. Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa.