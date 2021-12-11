Liverpool vs Aston Villa prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Everything you need to know as Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield

Tom Kershaw
Saturday 11 December 2021 08:59
Comments
Match Preview: Liverpool vs Aston Villa on 11/12/2021

Liverpool welcome Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

The homecoming of a club legend will, of course, dominate the narrative around the match, but Liverpool cannot afford to cede any ground in such a close-fought title race.

The Reds trail leaders by Manchester City by just one point after Divock Origi’s last-gasp winner against Wolves last weekend, and Jurgen Klopp took the chance to rotate his side as they defeated AC Milan in their final Champions League group game during the week.

Villa have been in fine form themselves since Gerrard’s arrival, though, winning three out of their four league games, including a comeback against Leicester last time out, with Ezri Konsa the unlikely goalscoring hero.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

Recommended

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 11 December at Anfield.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcast live on television in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time as well as on Match of the Day in the evening.

What is the team news?

Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Nat Philipps have all been ruled out due to injury.

Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore will miss out for Villa. Danny Ings and Matt Targett should be available again while Morgan Sanson faces a late fitness test.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Nakamba, Luiz; Ramsey, Buendia; Watkins

Odds

Liverpool - 1/5

Draw - 11/2

Aston Villa - 12/1

Recommended

Prediction

Villa have been in fine form since Gerrard’s arrival, but a Liverpool side in such imperious form should eventually come out victorious in what will be an emotional homecoming for the fans at Anfield. Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in