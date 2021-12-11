Liverpool welcome Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

The homecoming of a club legend will, of course, dominate the narrative around the match, but Liverpool cannot afford to cede any ground in such a close-fought title race.

The Reds trail leaders by Manchester City by just one point after Divock Origi’s last-gasp winner against Wolves last weekend, and Jurgen Klopp took the chance to rotate his side as they defeated AC Milan in their final Champions League group game during the week.

Villa have been in fine form themselves since Gerrard’s arrival, though, winning three out of their four league games, including a comeback against Leicester last time out, with Ezri Konsa the unlikely goalscoring hero.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 11 December at Anfield.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcast live on television in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time as well as on Match of the Day in the evening.

What is the team news?

Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Nat Philipps have all been ruled out due to injury.

Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore will miss out for Villa. Danny Ings and Matt Targett should be available again while Morgan Sanson faces a late fitness test.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Nakamba, Luiz; Ramsey, Buendia; Watkins

Odds

Liverpool - 1/5

Draw - 11/2

Aston Villa - 12/1

Prediction

Villa have been in fine form since Gerrard’s arrival, but a Liverpool side in such imperious form should eventually come out victorious in what will be an emotional homecoming for the fans at Anfield. Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa.