Liverpool host Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie at Anfield this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s farewell tour continues with the Reds having dipped into second place in the Premier League following a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at the weekend.

Now, Liverpool are tasked with excelling in Europe’s second competition where they are one of the favourites to win the trophy after a strong group stage. The Reds won four of their six matches and finished top of Group E setting up a round of 16 clash with Sparta Prague.

The Czech side were no match for Klopp’s positive side and slumped to an 11-2 aggregate defeat over the two legs with Liverpool netting six at Anfield back in March. If they can replicate those performances Liverpool have the chance to put one foot in the semi-finals when they take on Atalanta tonight. The Italian side sit in sixth in Serie A having won just two of their last nine games.

Follow all the action from Anfield plus get the latest Europa League odds and tips right here: