Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Reds hope to take control of their quarter-final tie when they take on the Serie A side at Anfield.
Liverpool host Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie at Anfield this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s farewell tour continues with the Reds having dipped into second place in the Premier League following a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at the weekend.
Now, Liverpool are tasked with excelling in Europe’s second competition where they are one of the favourites to win the trophy after a strong group stage. The Reds won four of their six matches and finished top of Group E setting up a round of 16 clash with Sparta Prague.
The Czech side were no match for Klopp’s positive side and slumped to an 11-2 aggregate defeat over the two legs with Liverpool netting six at Anfield back in March. If they can replicate those performances Liverpool have the chance to put one foot in the semi-finals when they take on Atalanta tonight. The Italian side sit in sixth in Serie A having won just two of their last nine games.
Jurgen Klopp has a tendency to mythologise, to both create and burnish a legend. His skill set has rarely seemed to include search-engine algorithms but in 2018 he declared: “If you had Google and put in ‘European nights’ the answer must be: Anfield. That’s really cool.” He is almost right. Google “great European nights” and Anfield features prominently. That is part of Klopp’s legacy.
There may only be two European nights left at Anfield for him; perhaps Atalanta on Thursday will prove the last, with no semi-final against Benfica or Marseille to follow. There may be no more that cross the barrier into greatness. And yet Klopp will leave Liverpool as the manager who restored the unforgettable European evenings to their fixture list. As with much else he has done at Anfield, he took a historic institution, updated it, added his personal touch, and made Liverpool seem the place to be again.
Read Richard Jolly’s preview piece on Jurgen Klopp’s influence in restoring Liverpool’s European pedigree.
Some early teams news before tonight’s game.
Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker being involved in Liverpool’s Europa League quarter-final against Atalanta on Thursday.
All three have been sidelined by injury since February but have returned to training and look set to contribute to Liverpool’s push for silverware over the closing weeks of the season.
Teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, who has been out since September, is also back in training but is likely to have to wait a little longer for a first-team return.
“Obviously we didn’t rush it with the boys,” said Klopp. “That means they did a lot of training by themselves. Diogo and Trent worked as a group since two, three weeks and could do really proper training. It was very good yesterday.”
The Europa League now represents Jurgen Klopp’s best chance to sign off from Liverpool with another trophy. Football betting sites have the Reds priced at 23/10 to win the Premier League following their disappointing 2-2 draw at Manchester United, but they are evens at best to win this competition and odds-on in most places.
The winners will face either Benfica or Marseille in the semi-final, leaving second favourites in the Europa League odds Bayer Leverkusen lurking in the other half of the draw.
Atalanta won their only previous visit to the red half of Merseyside 2-0, in 2020, though the pandemic meant that the game took place behind closed doors.
Liverpool have won 22 and drawn three of their 25 matches at Anfield in 2023/24, with an aggregate score line of 78-21. Betting sites make them no bigger than 1/3 to win the first leg.
A draw is priced at 19/4, with an away win at 17/2.
First of all, some details on how you can watch tonight’s game.
Liverpool vs Atalanta kicks off at 8pm BST (9pm CEST) on 11 April 2024 at Anfield, Liverpool.
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, which subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and website. Coverage will begin at 7pm BST.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips, here.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s game between Liverpool and Atalanta at Anfield.
The Reds host the Italian side in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final, with Jurgen Klopp’s team likely looking for a big win that would enable them to put one foot in the semi-finals ahead of a tense Premier League run-in.
You can follow all the action here.
