Liverpool vs Atalanta tips: Europa League predictions, football odds & free bets

Atalanta recently won 3-0 at defending Serie A champions Napoli, and even if they’re not what they were last season, that’s a decent result. With Ruben Amorim 1/5 favourite to be the , it’s also interesting to note his Sporting CP side lost at home to Gasperini’s men in the group stage and were knocked out by them in the last round too. But while Atalanta have had some good results on the road, their form is patchy. The Napoli triumph was their only victory in the last seven on their travels and they are ninth for away points-per-game in Serie A. As they have only failed to score in two of their 10 away matches in 2024, we can be confident the visitors will find the net. Liverpool being without a clean sheet in their last seven only confirms this feeling, so we're taking the home side to win combined with a both teams to score selection on . Liverpool vs Atlanta Tip 1: Liverpool win and both teams to score – 8/5 with Betway

Europa League tips: Darwin to deliver Neither of these teams possess one of the top three scoring players in the 2023/24 Europa League, with Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to take the Golden Boot this season. However, one of the seven men tied for fourth place with five goals is Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan also got on the scoresheet at Anfield against Napoli and Real Madrid in the Champions League last season, so has shown he can deliver in big European games on home turf. And although people are quick to focus on Nunez’ missed chances, he is in excellent form with 10 goals in his last 15 Liverpool appearances. Only Cole Palmer (17) and Kevin De Bruyne (16) have made more goal contributions for Premier League sides in 2024 – Darwin has 15 – so it seems reasonable to expect him to score with Atalanta only having one away clean sheet this year. Liverpool vs Atalanta Tip 2: Darwin Nunez to score any time – 11/10 with Betfred

Corners galore Do you love a coincidence? Here’s a cracker: Liverpool’s four home games in the 2023/24 Europa League saw a combined total of 50 corners, which is the same number as occurred in Atalanta’s away games. The mathematically minded of you will have figured out that this works out at 12.5 corners per game. However, more important with a corner bet is how often an under or over marker is reached. Liverpool ranged from 18 in the Union SG match down to eight in the tussle with Toulouse. Atalanta were more consistent, with between 10 and 14, so as three of the games paid out on over 11.5 corners, that feels like a market on worth serious consideration. It has paid out in half of the Reds’ home games in the Premier League this term and there were 11 corners in the only exception to this in the last five matches. The assistant referees are going to be pointing their flags to the quadrants a lot on Thursday night. LIverpool vs Atalanta Tip 3: Over 11.5 corners – 8/5 with BoyleSports