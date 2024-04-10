Liverpool vs Atalanta tips: Europa League predictions, football odds & free bets

Liverpool vs Atalanta betting tips
The Europa League now represents Jurgen Klopp’s best chance to sign off from Liverpool with another trophy. Football betting sites have the Reds priced at 23/10 to win the Premier League following their disappointing 2-2 draw at Manchester United, but they are evens at best to win this competition and odds-on in most places.
We’ve reached the quarter-finals stage of the tournament and Liverpool take on Atalanta at Anfield in the first leg on Thursday (8pm, TNT Sports 1). The winners will face either Benfica or Marseille in the semi-final, leaving second favourites in the Europa League odds Bayer Leverkusen lurking in the other half of the draw.
Atalanta won their only previous visit to the red half of Merseyside 2-0, in 2020, though the pandemic meant that the game took place behind closed doors. Where that match had no atmosphere at all, this should be raucous.
Liverpool vs Atalanta tips: Action at both ends
This is a difficult game to predict as it’s hard to know how Klopp will go with his selection. Does he go full strength to try to effectively win the tie on the night while Liverpool have home advantage, or does he rest a few men as there’s a tight turnaround before Crystal Palace visit Anfield on Sunday?
Whoever is in the starting XI, we're confident that the Reds will win, simply because they usually do when on home turf. Liverpool have won 22 and drawn three of their 25 matches at Anfield in 2023/24, with an aggregate score line of 78-21. Betting sites make them no bigger than 1/3 to win the first leg.
According to the Opta team ratings only two teams better than Atalanta have paid the Reds a visit this term. While Atalanta are not at the level of Arsenal and Manchester City, they both left Anfield with draws, as did Manchester United who are three places below Gian Piero Gasperini’s side in the Opta standings.
Atalanta recently won 3-0 at defending Serie A champions Napoli, and even if they’re not what they were last season, that’s a decent result. With Ruben Amorim 1/5 favourite to be the next Liverpool boss, it’s also interesting to note his Sporting CP side lost at home to Gasperini’s men in the group stage and were knocked out by them in the last round too.
But while Atalanta have had some good results on the road, their form is patchy. The Napoli triumph was their only victory in the last seven on their travels and they are ninth for away points-per-game in Serie A.
As they have only failed to score in two of their 10 away matches in 2024, we can be confident the visitors will find the net. Liverpool being without a clean sheet in their last seven only confirms this feeling, so we're taking the home side to win combined with a both teams to score selection on gambling sites.
Liverpool vs Atlanta Tip 1: Liverpool win and both teams to score – 8/5 with Betway
Europa League tips: Darwin to deliver
Neither of these teams possess one of the top three scoring players in the 2023/24 Europa League, with Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to take the Golden Boot this season.
However, one of the seven men tied for fourth place with five goals is Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan also got on the scoresheet at Anfield against Napoli and Real Madrid in the Champions League last season, so has shown he can deliver in big European games on home turf.
And although people are quick to focus on Nunez’ missed chances, he is in excellent form with 10 goals in his last 15 Liverpool appearances. Only Cole Palmer (17) and Kevin De Bruyne (16) have made more goal contributions for Premier League sides in 2024 – Darwin has 15 – so it seems reasonable to expect him to score with Atalanta only having one away clean sheet this year.
Liverpool vs Atalanta Tip 2: Darwin Nunez to score any time – 11/10 with Betfred
Corners galore
Do you love a coincidence? Here’s a cracker: Liverpool’s four home games in the 2023/24 Europa League saw a combined total of 50 corners, which is the same number as occurred in Atalanta’s away games.
The mathematically minded of you will have figured out that this works out at 12.5 corners per game. However, more important with a corner bet is how often an under or over marker is reached.
Liverpool ranged from 18 in the Union SG match down to eight in the tussle with Toulouse. Atalanta were more consistent, with between 10 and 14, so as three of the games paid out on over 11.5 corners, that feels like a market on betting apps worth serious consideration.
It has paid out in half of the Reds’ home games in the Premier League this term and there were 11 corners in the only exception to this in the last five matches. The assistant referees are going to be pointing their flags to the quadrants a lot on Thursday night.
LIverpool vs Atalanta Tip 3: Over 11.5 corners – 8/5 with BoyleSports
