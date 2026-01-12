Is Liverpool vs Barnsley on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup tie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool open up their FA Cup campaign against League One side Barnsley in the third round on Monday night.

The Reds, who last won the competition in 2022 after beating Chelsea in the final on penalties, impressed in a goalless draw at Premier League leaders Arsenal last time out but are now three games without a win.

Arne Slot has insisted he will name a strong side for Monday’s clash, though Barnsley are four games without a win and currently lie 17th in League One. They beat Peterborough in the last round.

This fixture brings back memories of Barnsley’s famous FA Cup fifth round win at Anfield in 2008, with a last-minute winner at the Kop end.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Barnsley?

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, 12 January at Anfield. Kick-off is set for 7:45pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the action live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6:30pm. The fourth-round draw will take place around 6:35pm. Subscribers can also stream the action live on discovery+.

Team news

Conor Bradley has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury sustained in the final minutes of the draw at Arsenal. Alexander Isak is a long-term absentee, with Mohamed Salah still away with Egypt at the African Cup of Nations. Wataru Endo is still out, but Joe Gomez could start in defence.

Barnsley will be without midfielder Luca Connell, who is serving a suspension after a straight red card in their last match against Wigan. Otherwise, manager Conor Hourihane has a fully-fit squad to pick from.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Ramsay, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Nyoni; Frimpong, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Chiesa

Barnsley XI: Mahoney; Watson, Gevigney, Shepherd, Earl; Phillips, Bland; Jalo, Kelly, McGoldrick; Keillor-Dunn