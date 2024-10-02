Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Liverpool will attempt to make it two wins from two in the new-look Champions League, with their first home encounter of the European campaign coming against Serie A side Bologna.

The Reds won in relative comfort at the weekend despite a poor overall performance against Wolves, but have generally been impressive this term and sit top of the Premier League table. They also saw off another Italian outfit in AC Milan in the first gameweek in Europe.

Bologna haven’t faced Milan yet in their domestic league, but they sit four points behind them and nine places lower in the table after managing just two wins from six to-date, 12th following a home draw with Atalanta at the weekend.

Arne Slot may opt to change one or two from his starting lineup following a low-key weekend outing, particularly given the lack of real concern over progression from this stage of the Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 2 October at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

What is the team news?

The Reds have Alisson back and have only two potential absentees as a result - Harvey Elliott, who is definitely out, and Darwin Nunez, who missed the weekend game through illness.

Lewis Ferguson, Oussama El Azzouzi and Tommaso Pobega are the three likely absentees for Bologna.

Predicted lineups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Jota

BOL - Skorupski, Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis, Freuler, Aebischer, Urbanski, Orsolini, Castro, Ndoye

Prediction

The Reds to record another home victory against a side struggling to match their own exploits of last term. Liverpool 2-0 Bologna.