Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo start
The Reds look to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City when they take on the Bees this afternoon
Liverpool take on Brentford this afternoon in their bid to maintain a challenge towards the top of the Premier League table. The Reds are three points behind leaders Manchester City, though Pep Guardiola’s men face Chelsea in Sunday’s late kick off.
Still, three points for Liverpool will add a bit of pressure to City’s trip to Stamford Bridge and Jurgen Klopp will want his team to get back to winning ways today. Klopp’s men suffered a setback against Luton in their last league outing, with Luis Diaz’s stoppage time goal rescuing a point at Kenilworth Road.
Defeat to Toulouse in the Europa League continued Liverpool’s downward trend and they will want to turn around the form that has seen them take only eight points from their last five league games.
In contrast Brentford are in fine shape. Thomas Frank’s men have won each of their last three fixtures after a slow start to the season and are now up to ninth in the table. A win at Anfield would be another impressive results and give the Bees a realistic sense that they can compete to get into Europe during this campaign.
Thomas Frank ready for tough Anfield Test
Speaking ahead of today’s fixture, the Brentford boss was under no illusions as to the difficult task facing his side as they travel up to face Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have won all of their home league games this season, but the Bees are aiming for their fourth straight league win following their derby-day 2-0 victory against Chelsea last time out.
“For five years, Liverpool have been one of the top teams not just in the Premier League, but the world,” Frank said at his pre-match press conference.
“They have a fantastic coach and staff, with great players. They have new energy in their squad with some of their new signings.
“It is an unbelievable team at Anfield - one of the most difficult away grounds to go to, if not the most difficult. It will be a tough test, but as always, we trust ourselves. We will try to take the game to Liverpool.”
Father of Luis Diaz reveals details of kidnapping ordeal: ‘It was a lot of horseback riding’
There’s a spot on the bench again for Luis Diaz who on Thursday finally received the good news that his father had been released following his abduction by Colombian guerrilla group National Liberation Army (ELN) two weeks ago.
Speaking for the first time since his release, the father of the Liverpool said he went “almost 12 days without sleep” and endured long horseback treks through mountain passes whilst in the hands of ELN.
“It was a lot of horseback riding, really hard, a lot of mountains, a lot of rain, too many insects,” said an emotional and weary Diaz Sr, speaking alongside his family near the Colombia-Venezuela border. “I couldn’t sleep peacefully, it was very difficult, almost 12 days without sleep.”
Liverpool v Brentford - confirmed starting line-ups
As suspected, Endo comes in to replace the suspended Mac Allister in central midfield, but there is also a place for Gakpo who comes in for Gravenberch who misses out with a knee injury. There is one further change in central defence as Matip partners the returning Van Dijk, with Konate missing out altogether.
Brentford, meanwhile, look to have moved to a back five as Mee starts alongside Collins and Pinnock in central defence. Maupay and Onyeka drop to the bench, with Roerslev also coming into Thomas Frank’s side for this big away fixture.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Jota, Salah, Nunez.
Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev; Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa.
Team news coming up
Just a few minutes away from the confirmed team news. A reminder that Alexis Mac Allister is suspended after picking up a fifth booking but Virgil van Dijk is expected to return after his brief illness.
For Brentford, goalkeeper Mark Flekken was taken off last week with an apparent injury, but the Dutchman seems to have recovered sufficiently from a dead leg to start. Aaron Hickey, though, will miss the rest of the year to add to a growing injury list for Frank.
Jurgen Klopp admits Trent Alexander-Arnold may be the middle man Liverpool need
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has softened his opinion over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s versatility as a potential midfielder but still believes he best serves the team from his natural right-sided role.
Just over two years ago, after the 25-year-old was deployed in a central position against Andorra by England boss Gareth Southgate, Klopp said there was no need to change the defender into a midfielder.
Those lines have been blurred since Alexander-Arnold started performing the hybrid role of stepping into central areas when Liverpool are in possession and Klopp took it one step further in last month’s Carabao Cup win at Bournemouth when he brought him on to replace holding midfielder Wataru Endo for the final half-hour.
Klopp was asked whether Alexander-Arnold was a potential option, considering how thin the midfield resources are with Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic long-term absentees, Curtis Jones out till after the international break and Ryan Gravenberch doubtful with a knee problem.
“(A) possibility, depends on the situation and the opponent, on a lot of things,” said the German.
“We know he can play there but if we just put him there we lose one of the best right-backs in the world so we should not forget that completely. Of course he is an option for that position.”
Joe Cole splits opinion after VAR denies Liverpool late equaliser: ‘The ref got it right’
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was outraged when VAR controversially ruled out Jarell Quansah’s late equaliser in the Reds’ dramatic 3-2 defeat to Toulouse, but Joe Cole insisted the “ref got it right” after disallowing the goal because of an earlier Alexis Mac Allister handball.
Quansah was denied his first Liverpool goal after bundling in a 98th minute equaliser when Mac Allister was ruled to have used his arm to control the ball as the Reds pressed for a late draw in the Europa League clash.
However, Liverpool and Klopp were livid as Mac Allister’s handball came several phases before Quansah thought he had levelled. The Argentine midfielder’s touch came roughly 10 seconds before the 20-year-old scrambled in the equaliser.
Joe Cole splits opinion after VAR denies Liverpool late equaliser
Liverpool vs Brentford prediction
Despite Brentford’s recent success in the Premier League, Anfield is still a tricky place to go and win.
Jurgen Klopp has a tendancy to inspire his team when they’re going through a rough patch - which they are - so expect the Reds to come out firing in front of their home support.
Liverpool should secure a victory but it’ll be a close one.
Liverpool 2-1 Brentford
Liverpool vs Brentford early team news
Alexis Mac Allister is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season against Luton, forcing Jurgen Klopp into a midfield change. Wataru Endo is likely to come in, though Klopp admitted on Friday that he would consider Trent Alexander-Arnold as a midfield option. Virgil van Dijk should be available after illness but Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara are among Liverpool’s longer-term absentees.
Brentford manager Thomas Frank took off goalkeeper Mark Flekken last week with an apparent injury, but the Dutchman seems to have recovered sufficiently from a dead leg to start. Aaron Hickey, though, will miss the rest of the year to add to a growing injury list for Frank.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota.
Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Janelt; Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Wissa.
How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford
Liverpool vs Brentford is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 12 November at Anfield.
Viewers in the United Kingdom will not be able to watch the match live, with Sky Sports showing West Ham vs Nottingham Forest instead.
Free-to-air, extended highlights will be available to watch on Match of the Day 2, which airs at 10.40pm on Sunday evening on BBC One and is available via the iPlayer.
The fixture has been moved from a Saturday 3pm kick-off due to the Reds’ involvement in the Europa League on Thursday.
