Jurgen Klopp opens up on Liverpool’s Brighton ‘horror show’ before FA Cup rematch

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jurgen Klopp returns to the scene of what he still thinks is the worst performance he has ever seen by vowing not to show his Liverpool players the video of their last trip to Brighton because it would be a “proper horror show”.

Liverpool lost 3-0 at the Amex Stadium on 14 January and will face Brighton again in Sunday’s fourth-round FA Cup tie.

Klopp held talks with his players after their traumatic trip to Brighton two weeks ago and believes they have had an impact. He has been pleased with the way they kept clean sheets in beating Wolves and then drawing with Chelsea but will not give them a full action replay of their last meeting with Roberto De Zerbi’s in-form side.

He said: “We had of course intense talks after the Brighton game. We had to change immediately and we did.

“A couple of days later we had Wolves and we looked a different team but I will not do a meeting and show all of the Brighton game, it would be a proper horror show.

“It is still the worst game I ever saw. That didn’t change since then, thank God. Pretty much everything went wrong. We had to change everything.”

Asked what Liverpool will try and do differently this weekend, he replied: “Everything, that is the plan. If we are more compact than we were at Brighton that would be really helpful.”

Klopp is considering whether to continue with the midfield of Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, which he has used in the last two matches.

He added: “The midfield three worked well for these games, we will see who will work on Sunday. I like the rhythm the mix of offensive and defensive readiness.”

Bajcetic signed a new contract on Thursday and Klopp said: “He showed he is ready and is very happy for us with his natural skills. I am really happy, really pleased he signs a new contract. He deserves it as well.”

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.