Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Anfield
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Goal Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck
The visitors kick us off and we are under way at Anfield!
The two teams make their way onto the pitch ahead of a big game for their respective Premier League ambitions. Who will collect the three points? We will find out shortly!
Roberto De Zerbi goes with three alterations from the second leg with Roma as Moder, Veltman and Baleba come in. Lallana drops to the bench, while Billy Gilmour and Julio Enciso are missing from the squad. Welbeck gets the nod up front for his 100th Premier League appearance for the Seagulls.
Jurgen Klopp makes one change from the cup defeat to United. It's an enforced one as Andrew Robertson misses out after picking up an ankle knock while on international duty with Scotland. Bradley comes in as Gomez slides across to left-back, while Curtis Jones is absent from the squad.
SUBS: Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Adam Lallana, Valentin Barco, Jason Steele, Evan Ferguson, Ansu Fati, Facundo Buonanotte, Samy Chouchane.
BRIGHTON (3-4-3): Bart Verbruggen; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Jan-Paul van Hecke; Tariq Lamptey, Pascal Gross, Carlos Baleba, Pervis Estupinan; Simon Adingra, Danny Welbeck, Jakub Moder.
SUBS: Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch, Harvey Elliott, Adrian, James McConnell, Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns, Ibrahima Konate, Konstantinos Tsimikas.
LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez; Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz.
Brighton's European charge has been dented somewhat by recent struggles in the league, winning just three of their last nine Premier League outings to leave them in ninth heading into this one, six points behind sixth-placed United. However, a shock win here would see the Seagulls leapfrog West Ham into seventh, and that should provide the motivation needed to bounce back from crashing out of the Europa League after defeat over two legs against Roma before the international pause.
