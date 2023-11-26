Jump to content

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Prenton Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 26 November 2023 13:00
Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1701008810

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.

26 November 2023 14:26
1701008808

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt blocked. Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ceri Holland with a cross.

26 November 2023 14:26
1701008559

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt saved. Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Katie Robinson with a cross.

26 November 2023 14:22
1701008425

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt blocked. Guro Bergsvand (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

26 November 2023 14:20
1701008382

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Foul by Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

26 November 2023 14:19
1701008196

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Kullberg tries a through ball, but Elisabeth Terland is caught offside.

26 November 2023 14:16
1701008009

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jenna Clark.

26 November 2023 14:13
1701008004

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt blocked. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maisie Symonds with a cross.

26 November 2023 14:13
1701007971

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jenna Clark.

26 November 2023 14:12
1701007809

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card.

26 November 2023 14:10

