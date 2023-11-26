Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Prenton Park
Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women’s Super League today.
Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.
Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.
On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Attempt blocked. Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ceri Holland with a cross.
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Attempt saved. Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Katie Robinson with a cross.
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Attempt blocked. Guro Bergsvand (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Foul by Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Kullberg tries a through ball, but Elisabeth Terland is caught offside.
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jenna Clark.
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Attempt blocked. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maisie Symonds with a cross.
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jenna Clark.
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies