Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Liverpool v Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Reds hunt key win

Arne Slot’s title challengers will aim to keep up the pressure at the top of the Premier League table by downing the Seagulls

Luke Baker
Saturday 02 November 2024 13:58 GMT
Comments
Liverpool host Brighton at Anfield
Liverpool host Brighton at Anfield (Nigel French/PA Wire)

Liverpool will aim to keep up their impressive Premier League form as they welcome Brighton to Anfield just three days after beating them in the Carabao Cup.

Arne Slot has enjoyed an impressive start to life as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement with just two blemishes on his report card in the league so far. A creditable 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend was Liverpool’s only dropped points other than a surprise 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest earlier in the campaign and they are right on Manchester City’s tail at the top of the table.

They secured an entertaining 3-2 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup last 16 in midweek as a number of their first-team stars were rested but Brighton, who have been quietly impressive under new boss Fabian Hurzeler to lie sixth in the table ahead of the weekend, certainly won’t roll over at Anfield.

Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:

Recommended

Liverpool team news

Here’s the Liverpool team to face Brighton this afternoon. After his injury worry, Andy Robertson is only fit enough for the bench, so Kostas Tsimikas starts at left-back, while Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are the preferred forward trio in the continued absence of Diogo Jota.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah

Luke Baker2 November 2024 13:58

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

2 November 2024 13:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in