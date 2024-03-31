✕ Close 'These are all finals' - Klopp on Liverpool's title run-in

Liverpool are hosting Brighton in the Premier League this afternoon as the Reds seek to steal a march in the title race.

Only one point separates the top three and, with Arsenal and Manchester City facing off later, Liverpool have the chance to go top and gain some ground over one or both of their rivals. Liverpool still have a long list of players out injured and Jurgen Klopp was unsure if midfielder Curtis Jones would be available, while left-back Andy Robertson will take it “day by day”. However, Darwin Nunez is available after overcoming a hamstring issue.

Brighton are chasing a European place as Roberto De Zerbi continues to impress on the south coast with his slick brand of football – so much so that the Italian has been linked with the Liverpool job when Klopp departs this summer.

