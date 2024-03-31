Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Liverpool are looking to go top of the Premier League as they take on Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton at Anfield
Liverpool are hosting Brighton in the Premier League this afternoon as the Reds seek to steal a march in the title race.
Only one point separates the top three and, with Arsenal and Manchester City facing off later, Liverpool have the chance to go top and gain some ground over one or both of their rivals. Liverpool still have a long list of players out injured and Jurgen Klopp was unsure if midfielder Curtis Jones would be available, while left-back Andy Robertson will take it “day by day”. However, Darwin Nunez is available after overcoming a hamstring issue.
Brighton are chasing a European place as Roberto De Zerbi continues to impress on the south coast with his slick brand of football – so much so that the Italian has been linked with the Liverpool job when Klopp departs this summer.
Follow all the action from Liverpool v Brighton below
How to watch Liverpool v Brighton
Liverpool vs Brighton will kick off at 2pm BST today, Sunday 31 March – and remember that the clocks have gone forwards overnight.
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 12.30pm. Subscribers can also watch the match via the Sky Go app.
Will Robertson return for Liverpool?
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson injured his ankle playing for Scotland in their 1-0 loss to Northern Ireland during the international break and limped off the pitch as a substitute.
He is being assessed ahead of today’s match against Brighton but it is thought that the ankle injury is not as serious as originally feared.
Though he is unlikely to start he may make an appearance off the bench if required.
Liverpool v Brighton
How the two teams could line up this afternoon:
Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Baleba, Gross, Adingra, Moder, Ansu Fati, Ferguson.
Liverpool v Brighton – team news
Liverpool are expected to have Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez available after both have been involved in full training ahead of the match. Ibrahima Konate has taken an additional rest day but is still in contention. Alisson Becker remains sidelined, as does Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota.
Brighton have injuries of their own, but James Milner has a chance of being in the squad to return to his former club after sustaining a thigh injury. Joao Pedro is also a doubt, but Jack Hinshelwood, Kaoru Mitoma and Solomon March are on the long-term injured list.
Liverpool v Brighton
Liverpool are taking on Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield today. Follow all the build-up and match updates right here.
