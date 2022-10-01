Liverpool vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brighton and Hove Albion begin their newest era on Saturday as they head to Anfield to face Liverpool, with Roberto De Zerbi in the dugout for the first time since replacing Graham Potter.

The Seagulls will be hoping he can keep the early season momentum going that the team managed to achieve with the now-Chelsea boss, as they sit fourth in the Premier League table - four places and four points ahead of their weekend opponents.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have only played once since their dreadful defeat to Napoli on 7 September, while Brighton haven’t featured in any game at all since three days prior to that.

Interest will be high to see how De Zerbi sets out his team, while Liverpool are searching for better fluidity and energy in their game after a bad start to the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Liverpool vs Brighton?

The game will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 1 October at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture is not scheduled for broadcast on UK TV. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day from 10:25pm on BBC One.

What is the team news?

Ibrahima Konate is back in training but isn’t a likely starter yet. Andy Robertson may also miss out and the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Calvin Ramsay are all still out.

Jakub Moder is the big injury absence for Brighton, but Enock Mwepu also looks a doubt after being ill on international duty and having to visit hospital.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz

BRI - Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, March, Welbeck

Odds

Liverpool 2/5

Draw 9/2

Brighton 8/1

Prediction

A game which could go in any direction at all, particularly depending on which version of the hosts turns up. Assuming they are firing and energetic, they should take the points. Liverpool 3-1 Brighton.