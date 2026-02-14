Is Liverpool vs Brighton on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch FA Cup tie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool will look to keep their hopes of domestic silverware alive as they play host to Brighton in a potentially problematic FA Cup fourth-round tie.

The eight-time winners come into the contest off the back of an impressive win over Sunderland in midweek, becoming the first side this season to beat the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

Brighton, meanwhile, have found themselves struggling for results with manager Fabian Hurzeler coming under increased scrutiny.

The Seagulls will need to pull off an upset to to dump the Reds out on enemy soil, though they’ve already proved they are capable of such a feat in this competition, stunning Manchester United at Old Trafford to knock them out in the third round.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Brighton?

Liverpool’s clash with Brighton kicks off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 14 February at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the match on discovery+.

Team news

Liverpool’s right-back curse continued on Wednesday night as makeshift defender Wataru Endo suffered a suspected season-ending foot injury, joining Conor Bradley and Jeremy Frimpong on the sidelines. Giorgi Mamardashvili is likely to start as Arne Slot’s cup keeper, while the Reds manager also hinted at rotation which could see youngsters Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni involved. Dominic Szoboszlai is back from suspension.

Brighton will be buoyed by the return of Mats Wieffer from a toe problem but remain without Stefanos Tzimas, Adam Webster, Solly March and Yasin Ayari. James Milner could be awarded a rare start against his former club.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Chiesa.

Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper; Milner, Baleba; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.