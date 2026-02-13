Arne Slot considers Liverpool rotation with two youngsters in contention to play against Brighton in FA Cup
Slot expects a tricky test against the Seagulls in the fourth round, but is hopeful he can find the balance to give opportunities to youngsters
Arne Slot is hopeful he can find “balance” with Liverpool and select younger players in the FA Cup fourth round tie against Brighton.
The Reds rebounded from a last-gasp defeat to Manchester City last weekend by edging out Sunderland midweek in the Premier League thanks to Virgil Van Dijk’s goal.
And this weekend’s FA Cup tie offers a chance to rotate for Slot, with Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyonyi pushing for more minutes in the first team. Ngumoha has starred in 13 games for the Reds this term, scoring once against Newcastle, while Nyonyi has played six times in all competitions.
“I am always looking at the younger players,” Slot remarked. “A few of them are closer and closer to first-team football.
“Rio and Trey have had that and games like this could be an option, but it is about the right balance. We play a strong team and who to play is something to think about.
"Of course it gives us more questions [against Brighton than] if we had a different opponent, then I maybe make other choices."
Slot is also conscious of an intense schedule for his squad and the need to manage workload.
“Not the first time we've had three games in seven days,” Slot added. “It is part of being a top club. It depends what draw you have too, and we play a strong Brighton side, they don't deserve the position they are in, they play so much better than the table shows, they deserve more than they get, so it is another challenge.
“It took me a long time before I could fall asleep because I was constantly thinking of the same options. Which players, which other players, which positions, so I need another 24 hours.
"Where is this as a priority? We have three clear priorities: FA Cup, Champions League qualification and Champions League. We are also aware of the limited options, so the load management is important.
“The last thing we need is another injury, so that is always the tough thing for a manager, to make the best decision every time. It wouldn't be the first time a player gets injured if they have to play three games in seven days. Most important thing is we train today, listen to the players, see how they feel and make the best decisions.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks