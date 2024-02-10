✕ Close We need to recover from Arsenal loss - Klopp

Liverpool will look to resume their Premier League title challenge when Jurgen Klopp’s side host Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at Anfield.

The Reds suffered just their second league defeat of the season at Arsenal last weekend to drop points in the title race and allow defending champions Manchester City back in the hunt. Liverpool had won seven of their previous eight games, dating back to the 2-0 win at Turf Moor on Boxing Day, but their performance at the Emirates was a wake-up call and a reminder of the standards they must reach to challenge City.

Klopp’s side will be out to prove that result was just a blip, and now welcome a Burnley who are winless in six under Kompany. A seven-point gap to 17th placed Luton has opened up and Burnley are at risk of being cut adrift with Sheffield United at the bottom of the table.

