Liverpool will look to resume their Premier League title challenge when Jurgen Klopp’s side host Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at Anfield.
The Reds suffered just their second league defeat of the season at Arsenal last weekend to drop points in the title race and allow defending champions Manchester City back in the hunt. Liverpool had won seven of their previous eight games, dating back to the 2-0 win at Turf Moor on Boxing Day, but their performance at the Emirates was a wake-up call and a reminder of the standards they must reach to challenge City.
Klopp’s side will be out to prove that result was just a blip, and now welcome a Burnley who are winless in six under Kompany. A seven-point gap to 17th placed Luton has opened up and Burnley are at risk of being cut adrift with Sheffield United at the bottom of the table.
Kompany shrugs off Liverpool focus as Burnley face major test
Vincent Kompany joked he would not care if Saturday’s match against Liverpool was “played on Mars” as he insisted his only interest was in how his Burnley side performed.
The match is due to set a new record league attendance at Anfield as Liverpool open almost all of the remaining sections of the expanded Anfield Road stand.
That was one of several topics Kompany was asked about at his pre-match press conference, where there were as many questions about Liverpool, who are coming off a defeat at Arsenal, as Burnley.
“I understand when you play these monsters of clubs, of course the questions are more around not just Burnley, but these huge clubs,” Kompany said.
“I completely understand. They’re opening a new stand, they lost their last game against Arsenal. But I’m only focused on Burnley. The game could be played on Mars and it would not change anything.
“We’re only about us. We’ll do our best on the day. It will take everything we’ve got to get anything there.”
