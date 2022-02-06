Liverpool vs Cardiff live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV today
All you need to know ahead of the fourth-round clash
Liverpool host Cardiff City at Anfield on Sunday in one of the enticing FA Cup clashes of the fourth round.
The fixture is a repeat of the 2012 League Cup final, where the Reds eventually triumphed on penalties - and they have won the four league meetings between the sides since then, too.
Jurgen Klopp’s side will of course be heavy favourites against Championship opposition, but they will still be without a couple of key players after Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both saw their nations reach the Africa Cup of Nations final.
The Reds beat Shrewsbury in the third round, while Cardiff edged past Preston in extra time.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of the match.
When is the game?
The match kicks off at 4pm GMT on Sunday, 6 February at Anfield.
Where can I watch it?
This game will be shown live on ITV and STV, with streams available on the ITV Hub and STV Player.
What is the team news?
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane remain at the Afcon, meeting in the final on Sunday. Naby Keita is back though, while Takumi Minamino, Fabinho and Alisson must be assessed after featuring during international week. New signing Luis Diaz is unlikely to be involved, but Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi are all back in training after injuries.
Cardiff are without Cody Drameh as he is cup-tied from before his loan spell. Sean Morrison and Max Watters are injury doubts after coming off in the first half in midweek.
Predicted line-ups
LIV - Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Jota
CAR - Phillips, Nelson, Flint, McGuinness, Ng, Doyle, Pack, Ralls, Bagan, Ikpeazu, Hugill
Odds
Liverpool 1/7
Draw 37/4
Cardiff 33/1
Prediction
A stroll through to the fifth round for the Reds, particularly as they could go with a strong starting line-up following a two-week break for many of their senior stars. Liverpool 4-0 Cardiff.
