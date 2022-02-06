One of the favourites to win the FA Cup continue their journey on Sunday, with Liverpool hosting Cardiff City in the fourth round.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Shrewsbury with ease in the last round and will be hoping to land a first trophy in this competition since 2006 - they have only been to one final since then, losing to Chelsea in 2012.

Cardiff needed extra time to beat Preston in the third round and the 2008 finalists remain the last team to reach the final while playing outside the Premier League.

They have also not been past the fifth round since that campaign and currently sit 20th in the Championship.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 4pm GMT on Sunday, 6 February at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be shown live on ITV and STV, with streams available on the ITV Hub and STV Player.

What is the team news?

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane remain at the Afcon, meeting in the final on Sunday. Naby Keita is back though, while Takumi Minamino, Fabinho and Alisson must be assessed after featuring during international week. New signing Luis Diaz is unlikely to be involved, but Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi are all back in training after injuries.

Cardiff are without Cody Drameh as he is cup-tied from before his loan spell. Sean Morrison and Max Watters are injury doubts after coming off in the first half in midweek.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Jota

CAR - Phillips, Nelson, Flint, McGuinness, Ng, Doyle, Pack, Ralls, Bagan, Ikpeazu, Hugill

Odds

Liverpool 1/7

Draw 37/4

Cardiff 33/1

Prediction

A stroll through to the fifth round for the Reds, particularly as they could go with a strong starting line-up following a two-week break for many of their senior stars. Liverpool 4-0 Cardiff.