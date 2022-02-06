Liverpool vs Cardiff prediction: How will FA Cup tie play out today?

A potential giant-killing fixture is on the cards on Sunday in the FA Cup, as Liverpool host Cardiff at Anfield - but it would take a surprising turnaround in form for both sides if an upset is to occur.

The Reds are second in the Premier League with three straight wins to their name, while the Bluebirds sit 20th in the Championship - though have won their last two games to boost survival chances.

Both teams have reached, and lost, the final once in the last 14 years; Liverpool in 2012 and Cardiff four years previous.

Cardiff haven’t been past the fifth round since they reached the final and were knocked out at the third-round stage last year, already making this game an improvement. Liverpool went to the fourth round last year and it’s seven years since they reached the quarter.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 4pm GMT on Sunday, 6 February at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be shown live on ITV and STV, with streams available on the ITV Hub and STV Player.

What is the team news?

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane remain at the Afcon, meeting in the final on Sunday. Naby Keita is back though, while Takumi Minamino, Fabinho and Alisson must be assessed after featuring during international week. New signing Luis Diaz is unlikely to be involved, but Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi are all back in training after injuries.

Cardiff are without Cody Drameh as he is cup-tied from before his loan spell. Sean Morrison and Max Watters are injury doubts after coming off in the first half in midweek.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Jota

CAR - Phillips, Nelson, Flint, McGuinness, Ng, Doyle, Pack, Ralls, Bagan, Ikpeazu, Hugill

Odds

Liverpool 1/7

Draw 37/4

Cardiff 33/1

Prediction

A stroll through to the fifth round for the Reds, particularly as they could go with a strong starting line-up following a two-week break for many of their senior stars. Liverpool 4-0 Cardiff.