Liverpool draw FC Salzburg in Champions League last-16

Liverpool will travel to Austria before hosting the return leg at Anfield

Lawrence Ostlere
Monday 13 December 2021 11:48
Klopp on Liverpool's second string 2-1 MIlan win

Liverpool have been drawn against FC Salzburg in the Champions League last-16 knockout stage.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who won the tournament in 2019 when they beat Tottenham 2-0 in the final, completed a perfect group campaign with six wins from six and are currently second in the Premier League.

Salzburg emerged from a group featuring Lille, Sevilla and Wolfsburg to become the first Austrian side to qualify for the last-16 since 2001.

Liverpool faced the Austrian champions in the group stages of the 2019-20 season, when Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland played for the club.

Liverpool won both matches against Salzburg that year, a 4-3 thriller at Anfield and a 2-0 win in Austria to seal progress to the knockout stages.

Full draw:

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Man City

Atletico vs Bayern

Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter vs Ajax

Sporting vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Lille

PSG vs Man Utd

