Liverpool draw FC Salzburg in Champions League last-16
Liverpool will travel to Austria before hosting the return leg at Anfield
Liverpool have been drawn against FC Salzburg in the Champions League last-16 knockout stage.
Jurgen Klopp’s side, who won the tournament in 2019 when they beat Tottenham 2-0 in the final, completed a perfect group campaign with six wins from six and are currently second in the Premier League.
Salzburg emerged from a group featuring Lille, Sevilla and Wolfsburg to become the first Austrian side to qualify for the last-16 since 2001.
Liverpool faced the Austrian champions in the group stages of the 2019-20 season, when Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland played for the club.
Liverpool won both matches against Salzburg that year, a 4-3 thriller at Anfield and a 2-0 win in Austria to seal progress to the knockout stages.
Full draw:
Benfica vs Real Madrid
Villarreal vs Man City
Atletico vs Bayern
Salzburg vs Liverpool
Inter vs Ajax
Sporting vs Juventus
Chelsea vs Lille
PSG vs Man Utd
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies