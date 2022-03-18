Liverpool draw Benfica in Champions League quarter-finals

Liverpool will face Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals following the draw conducted by Uefa in Nyon, and have avoided both Chelsea and Manchester City in the semi-final draw.

The Reds will travel to Lisbon for the first leg before hosting the Portguese side at Anfield one week later. If Jurgen Klopp’s side progress, they will face either Bayern Munich or Villarreal in the semi-finals.

Chelsea were drawn with Real Madrid in a repeat of last season’s semi-final while Manchester City were paired with Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool lost 1-0 at home to Inter in the second leg of their last-16 clash to end their long unbeaten run at Anfield but a 2-0 victory at the San Siro in the first leg meant the Red still triumphed 2-1 on aggregate.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will face Benfica either side of their top-of-the table clash with Manchester City in the Premier League on April 10, with the dates of the quarter-final ties yet to be confirmed.

It is the first time Liverpool have faced Benfica since 2006, when the Portuguese side ended the Reds’ Champions League defence under Rafa Benitez in the last-16. Benfica sit third in the Primeira Liga, 12 points behind leaders Porto, but knocked out Ajax in the previous round to reach the last eight.

Full Champions League quarter-final draw:

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

Full Champions League semi-final draw:

Manchester City / Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea / Real Madrid

Benfica / Liverpool vs Villarreal / Bayern Munich

More follows