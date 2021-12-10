Who can Liverpool get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Jurgen Klopp’s team

The Reds are one of the favourites to go the distance this season

Karl Matchett
Friday 10 December 2021 16:10
Comments
(playerId?
:)
Close
Liverpool's unforgettable Istanbul comeback vs Milan

All eyes will turn to the Champions League on Monday, not for any on-pitch excitement this time but for the draw for the last 16.

The knockout stage is usually when excitement really starts to build and Liverpool will head into the latter rounds fearing nobody after another excellent start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Between Mohamed Salah’s sharp-shooting consistency, Virgil van Dijk looking more imperious by the week again after a long-term injury and the experiences the entire squad gained in winning the competition two years ago, the Anfield side will be one to avoid in the next stage.

Last term they went out in the quarter-finals to Real Madrid; they’ll be hoping to go deeper this time around - but much depends on their upcoming opponents.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the draw.

Recommended

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

It will take place on Monday 13 December. The draw ceremony will start at 11am GMT.

When does the round of 16 take place?

First legs: February 15-16, 22-23

Second legs: March 8-9, 15-16

How did Liverpool reach the knockouts?

With a record-breaking group stage run. Six wins from six, the first Premier League side to do so, put Klopp’s team through with 18 points.

Which clubs are in the last 16?

Group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal

Which teams can Liverpool face?

As one of the seeded sides, they will face a runner-up from outside of their initial group - while country protection is also in place so no fellow Premier League sides can be drawn together.

Liverpool can therefore play any from: Benfica (POR), Inter Milan (ITA), PSG (FRA), RB Salzburg (AUT), Sporting CP (POR), Villarreal (ESP)

Who are the favourites?

Manchester City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool - 5/1

PSG - 7/1

Chelsea - 8/1

Ajax 14/1

Manchester United - 14/1

Real Madrid - 16/1

Juventus 28/1

Atletico Madrid 33/1

Inter Milan 50/1

Villarreal 150/1

Lille 150/1

Benfica 200/1

Recommended

Salzburg 250/1

Sporting 250/1

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in