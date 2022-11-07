Liverpool draw Real Madrid in Champions League last 16
The Reds finished second in Group A and were unseeded ahead of the last 16 draw
Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, in a repeat of last season’s final.
Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Paris in June to win their 14th title, as Vinicius Junior’s winner ended Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of lifting the Champions League for the second time as manager.
Real Madrid also defeated Klopp’s Liverpool in the 2018 final, while the Spanish side knocked out Liverpool in the 2020/21 season at the quarter-final stage.
The Reds were the only Premier League team to come second in their group this season, as Klopp’s side finished behind Napoli, meaning they would play a seeded opponent.
Last season’s Champions League finalists were thrashed 4-1 by the Serie A leaders in their opening fixture but won their remaining five fixtures, finding form in Europe even as they struggled domestically.
Liverpool will be at Anfield in the first leg before travelling to the Bernabeu in the return fixture. It will be the first time Liverpool have played at the Bernabeu since a 1-0 win in 2008.
The last-16 first legs will take place across 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs set to be played over 7-8 and 14-15 March.
