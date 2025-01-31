Who Liverpool could face in Champions League last-16 after play-off draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have now learned a little more about their fate in the Champions League last-16.

The Reds romped to the top of the standings in what was a memorable inaugural league phase for the six-time European champions.

Slot’s side managed to replicate their domestic form and secured statement wins over Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan.

Liverpool also defeated Bologna, RB Leipzig, Girona and Lille to comfortably wrap up qualification before slipping to defeat to PSV with a much-changed team on the final day.

And now the Premier League leaders will watch the knockout play-off rounds with intrigue to see who they will face in the last-16 in March.

Who Liverpool could face in the last-16

Liverpool’s top seed honours linked with them with second seeds Barcelona in the bracket for the draw.

The teams which finished 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th in the league phase have now been drawn against each other in the play-offs - and the winners of those ties will then be drawn against either Liverpool or Barcelona.

Those ties were today revealed to be Brest vs PSG and Monaco vs Benfica.

When will Liverpool find out their last-16 opponents?

The Champions League play-offs take place across 11/12 and 18/19 February. The draw then takes place 21 February.

When will Liverpool play their last-16 tie?

Liverpool will play the first leg of their last-16 match away from home on 4/5 March and then the second leg at Anfield on 11/12 March.

Champions League draw in full

Brest vs PSG - to play Liverpool or Barcelona in last-16

Monaco vs Benfica - to play Liverpool or Barcelona in last-16

PSV vs Juventus - to play Arsenal or Inter in last-16

AC Milan vs Feyenoord - to play Arsenal or Inter in last-16

Manchester City vs Real Madrid - to play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in last-16

Celtic vs Bayern Munich - to play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in last-16

Club Brugge vs Atalanta - to play Lille or Aston Villa in last-16

Sporting vs Borussia Dortmund - to play Lille or Aston Villa in last-16