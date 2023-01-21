Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Three points today will propel the winning team up to sixth in the table and get them back in top four contention
Saturday’s early Premier League kick off is a battle of the chasers with Liverpool and Chelsea going head-to-head at Anfield. Both Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter are in desperate need of wins as they try and close the gap on the teams currently sitting in the Champions League spots.
The Reds have been beaten by Brighton and Brentford in their last two league outings with Klopp admitting he didn’t see the defeat coming against the Seagulls. Liverpool did beat Wolves in the FA Cup in midweek, which will give them a confidence boost though Klopp must decide whether to stick with the players who impressed in that game or whether to give another chance to those who have underperformed this term.
However, Chelsea’s plight is worse than Liverpool’s. Despite winning their own last league game the Blues sit 10th in the table, level on points with Liverpool (9th) but they have an inferior goal difference and have played a game more. Graham Potter has been given a boost with new €100m signing Mykhailo Mudryk to call on and the winger could make his debut given Chelsea’s extensive injury list and the suspension of fellow January arrival Joao Felix.
Follow all the action as Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield:
Liverpool vs Chelsea predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Nunez
Chelsea XI - Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Kovacic, Jorginho, Ziyech, Mudryk, Havertz
What is the early team news?
Both sides remain beset by injuries, with the visitors having it worse heading into this encounter. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are missing from the Reds’ attack, but Darwin Nunez could return. Roberto Firmino remains a doubt.
Arthur, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas are the other absentees. Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to recall the likes of Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip after they were left out in midweek.
Graham Potter is missing nearly a full potential 11, from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy through to suspended striker Joao Felix. The biggest other absentees are Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic, though the loss of options such as Ben Chilwell, Reece James or N’Golo Kante also make a big difference.
The right-back is back in training but this game will surely be too soon to start, having suffered a setback last time out. Denis Zakaria, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Armando Broja are also sidelined. Mykhailo Mudryk is in line for his debut.
How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea
Liverpool play Chelsea at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 21 January 2023, with the game taking place at Anfield.
The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app across all devices or via the BT Sport desktop website.
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Liverpool vs Chelsea.
The two underperforming sides go head-to-head in the Premier League this afternoon knowing that three points could lift them up the table and back in the hunt for the Champions League spots.
The Reds have been beaten by Brighton and Brentford in their last two league outings with Klopp admitting he didn’t see the defeat coming against the Seagulls whilst Chelsea won their last league outing 1-0 against Crystal Palace thanks to Kai Havertz’s second half winner.
Both teams are languishing in midtable and could use the boost that a victory against one of the big six usually brings. Graham Potter is under more pressure than Jurgen Klopp but has to contend with injuries and suspensions. That means the Blues new signing Mykhailo Mudryk could make his debut and provide a bit of threat on the wings.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates throughout the morning so stick with us.
