Saturday’s early Premier League kick off is a battle of the chasers with Liverpool and Chelsea going head-to-head at Anfield. Both Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter are in desperate need of wins as they try and close the gap on the teams currently sitting in the Champions League spots.

The Reds have been beaten by Brighton and Brentford in their last two league outings with Klopp admitting he didn’t see the defeat coming against the Seagulls. Liverpool did beat Wolves in the FA Cup in midweek, which will give them a confidence boost though Klopp must decide whether to stick with the players who impressed in that game or whether to give another chance to those who have underperformed this term.

However, Chelsea’s plight is worse than Liverpool’s. Despite winning their own last league game the Blues sit 10th in the table, level on points with Liverpool (9th) but they have an inferior goal difference and have played a game more. Graham Potter has been given a boost with new €100m signing Mykhailo Mudryk to call on and the winger could make his debut given Chelsea’s extensive injury list and the suspension of fellow January arrival Joao Felix.

Follow all the action as Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield: