‘I’m really blessed’: Jurgen Klopp reflects on 1000 games as Liverpool boss

Jurgen Klopp has said that he feels “blessed” to have reached 1000 games as Liverpool boss.

The football manager will hit the milestone when the Reds face Chelsea on Saturday, 21 January.

Out of 999 matches at the helm, Klopp has won 548.

At a pre-match press conference, Klopp told reporters: “I have done the job I love for the clubs I love. I am blessed, 100 per cent. That’s what I feel.”

