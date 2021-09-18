Liverpool take on Crystal Palace an Anfield this afternoon as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to continue their strong start to the Premier League season.

The Reds secured an impressive 3-0 win at Leeds United last weekend, although the result was overshadowed by the serious injury to Harvey Elliot.

Palace enjoyed their first win under Patrick Viera as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur by the same scoreline at Selhurst Park. Striker Odsonne Edouard marked a dream debut from the bench with two goals late on as the Eagles got off the mark for the campaign.

Liverpool returned to Champions League action on Wednesday and defeated AC Milan 3-2 in an enthralling contest at Anfield, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson on target.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the Premier League match today.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 18 September.

How can I watch?

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace is not available to watch live in the UK.

What is the team news?

Jurgen Klopp made several changes to his side for the visit of Milan, with Divock Origi and Joe Gomez handed their first starts of the season. Virgil van Dijk was rested for their Champions League opener but should return to Klopp’s team here, along with Thiago and Sadio Mane, who also started on the bench.

The Liverpool manager could make further changes with just two days rest in between the Milan game and today’s clash against Palace, but the German has a full squad to choose from - apart from Harvey Elliot, who has been ruled out for several months after successfully undergoing surgery on his ankle.

Odsonne Edouard’s spectacular debut against Spurs should see the Frenchman rewarded with a first Premier League start in place of Christian Benteke. Viera is unlikely to make too many other changes, unless he decides to move away from the 4-3-3 formation deployed against Spurs last weekend.

Possible line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Djik, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Kouyate, Gallagher; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Odds

Liverpool: 1/5

Draw: 6/1

Crystal Palace: 12/1

Prediction

Liverpool have got their swagger back following the return of Virgil van Dijk. Their forwards are also in form and that should result in a straight-forward victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace