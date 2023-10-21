Liverpool vs Everton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Anfield
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Liverpool vs Everton
Salah's late double helps Liverpool to a 2-0 win over 10-man Everton. Calvert-Lewin could've made things very different if his first-minute header wasn't saved by Alisson, but the game was dominated by the Reds after that. Young was sent off just 37 minutes in for a second yellow card, but Liverpool still struggled to break the visitors down. The hosts also could've been down to 10 in the second half, but Konate somehow managed to avoid a second booking. VAR then awarded a penalty for a handball against Keane, which Salah confidently rifled in, and he then finished off a counter-attack in the 97th minute to seal the points. Liverpool go top of the table and now turn their attention to Toulouse, who they’ll face in the Europa League on Thursday. Everton stay in 16th and will be looking to bounce back at West Ham next weekend. That's all for today, goodbye!
Liverpool vs Everton
FULL-TIME: LIVERPOOL 2-0 EVERTON.
Liverpool vs Everton
The Everton fans are starting to file out of the stadium as Liverpool mount another attack here. Elliott looks to loop it forward for Jota, but Branthwaite is tight to him to make that difficult.
Liverpool vs Everton
Assist Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro
Liverpool vs Everton
Goal Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly
Liverpool vs Everton
Szoboszlai weaves his way down the left and Jota's run opens up some space for him to get into the box. He tries to curl it into the top corner, but his effort flies high and wide.
Liverpool vs Everton
Chermiti's shot is blocked by Van Dijk, and Everton win a corner. Pickford is asking to go up, but with six minutes still to go, Dyche isn't allowing it. Garner swings it in, but it misses everybody in the box.
Liverpool vs Everton
WIDE! Jota carries it a long way down the left, and it looks like he's going to tee up Nunez through the middle, but he chooses to go it alone instead. He fires his shot towards the near post, but only hits the side netting.
Liverpool vs Everton
GREAT SAVE! It's more patient build-up from Liverpool, but Elliott injects some pace into it as he checks onto his left foot and whips a shot on goal. Pickford sees it late, but gets a strong hand behind it to tip it wide.
Liverpool vs Everton
The final roll of the dice for Everton sees Chermiti come on for Mykolenko.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies