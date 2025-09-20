Liverpool vs Everton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Anfield
Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Everton today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Liverpool vs Everton
Yellow Card Jack Grealish
Liverpool vs Everton
It's more derby delight for Liverpool, as they conquer Everton again while extending a flawless Premier League record. The champions have won all of their first five matches, after beating the Blues 2-1 at Anfield. However, it was far from plain sailing, with neither team able to find much rhythm during a strangely subdued contest. Two first-half goals - one wonderfully scored by Gravenberch, who created the second for Ekitike - set the Reds up for another victory, before they stepped off the gas. Everton then crept back into the contest, but they only had Gueye's fine finish to show for an xG of 0.6 at the final whistle. The hosts ended on 0.94, having posed much less of a threat after the break, but all that counts is winning when these Merseyside rivals clash. Next up for the Reds will be Tuesday's home game against Southampton, while Moyes' boys must visit Wolves in the EFL Cup. That's all from Anfield today, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!
Liverpool vs Everton
Hope remains for fans on the blue half of Merseyside, as there will be at least three more minutes. Can Everton find a dramatic late equaliser?
Liverpool vs Everton
Grealish gets it all wrong, as he tries an ambitious volley from the left side of the box following Dewsbury-Hall's drifted corner. Failing to make clean contact, he can only loop the ball high and wide.
Liverpool vs Everton
O'Brien hurls another long throw-in towards the box, but Kerkez intervenes. Liverpool have dropped back and are now defending deep, perhaps too tired to do much else after their midweek exertions.
Liverpool vs Everton
There's also a more attacking switch, as Mykolenko makes way for Alcaraz.
Liverpool vs Everton
Moyes makes two more changes, hoping to snatch a late leveller. First, Dibling replaces Ndiaye, who set up Gueye's goal.
Liverpool vs Everton
These city rivals have produced a combined xG of just 0.44 during this second half, which has been an odd mix of tame and tense. There's still time for a grandstand finish, though.
Liverpool vs Everton
Well positioned on the edge of his box, Pickford races to beat Salah to a threatening throughball, then makes a thumping clearance upfield. One more goal would surely settle this game in Liverpool's favour - but Everton are still in the contest.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments