Liverpool v Everton LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Mohamed Salah double
The two Merseyside rivals clash at Anfield as the Premier League returns from international break
Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday in a bid to bounce back following two successive matches without a win.
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds suffered a last-gasp defeat at Tottenham following a VAR-fueled controversy and also drew 2-2 with Brighton in the last game before the international break.
Liverpool have had problems in midfield and at the back this season and have conceded nine goals in the opening eight matches. However, they have had no problems at the other end of the field, having netted 18 times.
Everton have been floundering towards the foot of the table so far this season, having only just escaped relegation last time, but have won twice in their last three league fixtures.
Follow along for all the updates from Anfield plus get the latest odds and tips for this match right here:
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Everton
Jurgen Klopp to TNT Sports: “Well-deserved, I really think it’s a difficult game, it’s a different game, a lot of emotions involved, a red-card, maybe a second yellow for us.
“In the first half we had three big opportunities but didn’t end up with a shot on target. Red card for Everton and that obviously changed the game, we didn’t use immediately to our advantage.
“But we kept them away from our goal, and that’s very important, and the penalty I think it was a penalty, but I think we were lucky with Ibrahima (Kounate) that he didn’t get the second yellow there.
“I’m really happy.”
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Everton
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I liked it a lot. It is a derby, you have to consider different stuff With a better last pass in the first-half we are three nil up. Our counter attacks and good offensive transitions we should have scored and didn’t.
“We didn’t allow them to do what they wanted. We were clear in the challenges. It is difficult because it was a deep block and they adapted slightly and set up to our strengths.
“I liked a lot of moments and then the red card was pretty influential in the game. I wanted us to be calm and ignore that we were one man up. It is difficult in the stands because it’s like now you have to create with each possession and it took a while until we got chances. And then the penalty. I saw it back and it is a clear penalty. Ibrahima, could have gone, yes. It could have happened obviously and then we took him off and from that moment we were solid and compact.”
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Everton
Here’s the match report from Rich Jolly at Anfield:
It tends to be the derby of the dismissals. The red side won in part because of a red card and, if the time when the meetings of the two halves of Merseyside were known as the “friendly derby” feels increasingly distant, these days the sendings-off are stacking up.
A 29th in the 32 seasons of Premier League rivalry went to Ashley Young, the man who ought to have been old enough to know better. Mohamed Salah’s subsequent opener, and the first of his brace for Liverpool, stemmed from a second decision by referee Craig Pawson – both of which ought to be uncontroversial, though his leniency in sparing Ibrahima Konate the fixture’s 30th red card seemed more of a mistake – as Everton’s obduracy with 10 men ultimately merely spared them a heavier defeat.
Ashley Young’s costly mistakes gift Liverpool Merseyside derby spoils
Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Mohamed Salah scored a second-half penalty and another on the counterattack as the hosts finally broke down their 10-man derby rivals
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Everton
Van Dijk speaks to TNT Sports about the new Liverpool midfield: “It’s a bit different. It was a fantastic time with the others we won everything together and everyone went their own way.
“The guys who have come in have done outstanding in my opinion. It’s something to be excited about as a Liverpool fan and long may it continue but I think the key is finding consistency.
“Top of the table doesn’t mean anything at this point, I think later today we won’t be top anymore - or tomorrow.”
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Everton
Dominik Szoboszlai told TNT Sports: “It feels really good, playing at Anfield is something special and playing against Everton is a derby. It feels nice.
“I expected it would be a good atmosphere but not that loud. I have played in a lot of stadiums but this is one of the best.
“Trent was one of the players who spoke about the atmosphere - I asked how it will be. All the staff said it would be really good.
“I know how it feels to play with 10 men and know how Everton felt, but we had to be focused.
“It is the perfect start to the weekend.”
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Everton
That was the three points Liverpool had been searching for after two games without a victory - a defeat to Spurs and a 2-2 draw at Brighton - but they have rebounded back to move briefly top of the Premier League table after that win.
It was not straightforward for Liverpool, the breakthrough only came through a penalty, and capped off deep into added time, but that will not matter to Jurgen Klopp and his side.
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Everton
FT: ‘Going down, going down’ sing the Liverpool fans who change it into ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and the final whistle has been blown.
GOAL! Salah scores! Liverpool 2-0 Everton
GOAL! 90+8’ Liverpool strike on the counter.
Everton had to commit forwards, and Liverpool win the ball back, play it to Nunez who could have been selfish but decides to find Salah who just curls it into the back of the net.
No mistakes from the Egyptian and Liverpool have all but wrapped up all three points.
Liverpool 1-0 Everton
96’ Szoboszlai goes for a chipped goal, he does well to create the space in the edge of the box, but the final effort was just over the bar.
Liverpool 1-0 Everton
95’ Liverpool are just holding it in possession now and trying to work their way back up towards the Everton box, but Salah just kicks it against a player in blue for the throw-in.
The urgency has gone but there are still four minutes left.
