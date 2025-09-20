Isak could feature against Everton - Slot

Ryan Gravenberch was the star of the show as Liverpool held off an Everton fightback in the Merseyside derby to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season.

The Dutchman produced a moment of magic to break the deadlock after 10 minutes, running onto Mohamed Salah's bending ball before delightfully half-volleying across Jordan Pickford's goal and into the net - a strike that required significant guile and technique to pull off.

He then turned provider to set up Hugo Ekitike, with the Frenchman calmly slotting past Pickford to vindicate Arne Slot's decision to leave out £125m man Alexander Isak for the derby, who watched Ekitike hit his fourth of the season from the bench.

Everton were able halve the deficit after the break through an emphatic finish from Idrissa Gana Gueye, sparking fears of another surrendered two-goal advantage for Liverpool, but the Reds managed to grit out the victory to make it five wins from five for the league leaders.

